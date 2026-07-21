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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

Thoughts'n'prayers, you fascist murderer.

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
4h

Aah, the “bulbous-headed poop oaf”. No better descriptor will ever be promulgated.

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