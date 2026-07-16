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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
7m

Tom Homan gets no cake. He's a corrupt, pedophile protecting, grumble sniffing taint licker, and he can go eat a bag of unsalted rat dicks in Hell.

You all get cake. Because you deserve it after going through all this shit.

https://substack.com/profile/155629128-cakeswelike/note/c-295945518?r=2kno7c

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
43m

From the Texas Tribune article:

“𝘐𝘵 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘦’𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘦𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘥, 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘺 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘴,” [𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘴 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘺 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘵 𝘈𝘵𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘺 𝘚𝘦𝘢𝘯] 𝘛𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘊𝘉𝘚 𝘕𝘦𝘸𝘴.

BOTH.

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