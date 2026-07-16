Bulbous-headed poop oaf Tom Homan was on Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday night hollering in his mush-mouthed way that Americans need to shut up and let ICE agents shoot people.

No, really. This beady-eyed idiot, this towering pile of empty-headed twattery, this homunculus who looks like a bleached Shrek, demands that Americans stop complaining about how ICE is doing its job (poorly, with a trail of dead bodies left in its wake up and down the continent) and let the yahoos who work there fire off their six-shooters like they’re recreating Custer’s last stand:

“It all goes back to the Dems who want to continue to attack ICE and tell people to evade them. Tell people they don’t comply. Tell people to resist and tell people ICE isn’t a real law enforcement agency. I said if the hateful rhetoric didn’t stop, there would be bloodshed, and I’m saying it right now. There will still be more bloodshed unless they shut their mouth and let ICE enforce the laws that they enacted.”

This is a cute trick, blaming the people questioning why ICE agents keep shooting people instead of, you know, the ICE agents doing the fucking shooting. It’s neat, blaming the people at risk of being shot for exercising their constitutional rights instead of blaming the people violating those rights with all the enthusiasm of Sally Field winning an Oscar.

And it’s really neat that he claims ICE is simply enforcing the laws that Congress enacted when ICE is breaking the law to do that.

Tom Homan knows damn well that oversight of executive branch agencies is Congress’s job. But a) he has to perform like a trained seal for Donald Trump, and b) he’s an asshole. So, there you go.

Homan was talking to Ingraham to try and clean up a controversy that lasted for a few hours this week. After ICE agents shot and killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Maine this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin ordered a (very temporary) halt to traffic stops of the sort the agents were attempting when they shot the unarmed, defenseless food delivery driver in the head. (What did he do, wave an Applebee’s bag at them in a threatening manner?)

Immediately, various wingnuts — Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, to name two — started screaming that Mullin was going soft. The DHS secretary reportedly didn’t inform the White House ahead of time of his announcement, so Trump almost immediately countermanded it with a post on TruthSocial saying that “We CANNOT give up one of ICE’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools,” partly because that’s just what “the Radical Left Dumocrats” want them to do.

Mullin then announced that there was no conflict with the White House and agents should keep doing what they are doing (murder), though presumably he had to finish gilding his balls so Trump could hang them on the wall of the Oval Office first.

Gurrero’s murder came six days after ICE agents shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Houston construction worker, during another traffic stop. ICE had already claimed, against all video and witness evidence, that Araujo tried to ram them with his van, which necessitated them shooting him. On Wednesday, The Texas Tribune published a deep dive on the shooting. The paper pieced together surveillance footage from various security cameras in the area and showed it to various lawyers, officials, and members of law enforcement to get their expert opinions. The conclusion almost uniformly was that the ICE agents so thoroughly mishandled the situation that you should assume they did everything else in their lives wrong that morning, and every morning prior, forever and ever, world without end, amen.

What did they do wrong? Well, besides going after the wrong guy simply because he might have looked like the dude they were after (brown), the agents drove recklessly, didn’t use lights or sirens to let the driver know they were law enforcement, and then claimed Araujo tried to run them over, which is their excuse anytime they shoot anyone in a car despite clear video evidence that they are lying.

If the agents had been wearing body cameras like they were supposed to, we would have even more footage telling us what happened, assuming we could pry it out of the federal government. But they were not, a fact that a couple of Republicans half-heartedly tried to blame on Democrats shutting down the government. A shutdown that ended in April.

Some choice quotes from the article:

The footage in this case, he added, “looks more like a carjacking attempt than it does a police stop.” ... “Is there a lot of smoke around here to suggest that something terribly wrong and unconstitutional happened?” said Jeff Edwards, an Austin attorney who recently won a significant U.S. Supreme Court case regarding a fatal Amarillo police shooting of a Black teen during a traffic stop. “Oh my gosh, yes.”

The situation looks so bad that Texas Governor Greg Abbott — Greg fucking Abbott! — ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate Araujo killing and subtly chastised ICE by saying that “stopping illegal immigration from coming across our border can be achieved without shooting people.” Presumably, Abbott thinks ICE should have followed his lead and dumped Araujo on a street in Chicago in a T-shirt in the middle of February. Still, that he’s not fully backing ICE is a huge surprise.

How has ICE responded to all this? Well, they are trying to claim Araujo had bags of meth on the dashboard of his van. How this squares with the fact that they shot him before they looked anywhere in his van is not something they are going to want to dwell on:

In the warrant affidavit authored by FBI Special Agent David McNielly on Tuesday and submitted to a federal magistrate judge, the agent described arriving on scene after the shooting and allegedly observing small plastic bags “with a white crystal-like substance” in the white cargo van. McNielly said he made the observations from outside of the van.

So, days after the shooting, the FBI claims one of its agents came to the scene, saw a couple of plastic baggies with white powder sitting out in the open, and decided Araujo might have been a drug dealer. So now that claim will get folded into any federal investigation of the shooting.

If you believe this story, we have a bridge over the Rio Grande to sell you. And we shouldn’t need to say this, but we will anyway: Even if you have baggies of methamphetamine in your car — and again, we stress that we can be 99.999% sure ICE is lying here, because there has never been a case where they have not — cops cannot summarily shoot you for it. That’s basic law enforcement.

Which brings us back to Homan, who told Ingraham on Wednesday:

“I’m scared to death because assault by vehicles are sky high. There have been a lot of shootings. I’m scared to death that one of these days, our ICE officers won’t be quick enough. The bad guys will be quicker. And I’ll be handing another folded flag to a spouse or a child.”

He should be handing folded flags to the widows and children of Guerrero and Araujo, two innocent men who were killed by Homan’s overanxious, poorly trained, trigger happy, xenophobic stormtroopers. Stormtroopers who mistook them for the people they actually had arrest warrants for, no less.

We don’t know where the American version of the Nuremberg trials might be held, but we’ll reserve Tom Homan a seat nonetheless.

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[YouTube / CNN / Texas Tribune / WaPo]

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