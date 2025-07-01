Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s border Nazi ICE czar, the one with the face of a washed-up middle school girls swimming coach with a whistle, severe anger issues, and a history of parental complaints, is very upset these days. He can’t live with his wife right now because he doesn’t feel safe because of the alleged death threats against him, allegedly. Oh no, really! (Allegedly.)

Can you imagine not feeling safe in your own home, like somebody is going to come in and hurt you? Gosh, anybody who would do something like that would have to be pretty evil!

And now there is an app out there called ICE Grindr, just kidding it’s called ICEBlock, which uses GPS to tell people if ICE is out there and where, so they can stay away. (We guess you could use it as ICE Grindr if you have bad taste in men.)

Isn’t that incredible, though? An app that allows people to put a pin, so to speak, in where the Gestapo is operating that day, so people have the information they need to stay clear? Imagine if Jews had that in the 1930s in Germany.

GRRRRRR Tom Homan is mad! GRRRRRR he’s mad at ICE Grindr, and he’s mad at people who report on it! GRRRRRR he’s especially mad at CNN, and wants the DOJ to do an investigation into CNN for reporting on ICE Grindr! GRRRRRRRRR!

“It’s disgusting. […] It’s only a matter of time before someone sits in hiding and waits for an ICE agent and tries to take them out. I mean, this is horrendous that a national media outlet will be out there trying to forecast law enforcement operations throughout the country,” Homan said Monday during a podcast appearance. “This is horrendous that a national media outlet is trying to forecast law enforcement operations — DOJ needs to look at this.”

Can’t imagine what that would feel like, to just be like, dunno, piddling around Home Depot, or outside your immigration appointment you dutifully showed up for, and then BOOM! Somebody is lying in hiding waiting for you, or maybe they’re on your front porch and now they’re in your living room because they just forcibly entered your house and now they’re kidnapping you and and your kids and taking you to a concentration camp in El Salvador or maybe in the Everglades.

DOJ should look into people who do things like that.

“ICE agents are arresting the worst of the worst … the job’s already dangerous,” Homan continued.

Bull fucking shit, asshole, ICE agents are arresting innocent mommies and daddies and babies with cancer — oh! there’s another one! — and whoever else has rejected Stephen Miller in life and made him (deservedly) feel like the human race’s greatest reject.

“The worst of the worst”? Fuck off.

They were detaining day laborers.

But sure, bud, the problem is ICE Grindr. Keep playing for sympathy from the American people, who support the actions of Trump’s Gestapo less and less each day.

Although, considering that picture above, maybe no app is needed. Just tell everybody to watch out for the biggest chickenshit, try-hard man children fuckwads they can find. That’ll be the immigration Nazis!

Stay away, kids! Stranger danger!

The acting director of ICE, Todd Lyons, says they’re facing a 500 percent increase in assaults, or 700 percent even, so we guess that’s the number they’re using right now which is literally “from 10 to 79.” How many of those assaults were people assaulting ICE’s knuckles with their faces, or Brad Lander-style? UNKNOWN. So that’s why he’s upset about ICE Grindr.

“CNN is willfully endangering the lives of officers who put their lives on the line every day and enabling dangerous criminal aliens to evade U.S. law,” Lyons added. “Is this simply reckless ‘journalism’ or overt activism?”

Here’s a story about a guy who saved a little girl from a shark attack who is getting deported. Or we could talk some more about the gay hairdresser Trump and Homan and ICE Nazi Barbie traded into Salvadoran prison slavery. Or beloved moms at the waffle restaurant in southern Missouri. Or other non-criminals and people in the United States legally.

But oh no, CNN is reporting on an app people might be using to protect themselves from Trump’s Nazis! No fair!

The app’s creator, Joshua Aaron, says he’s not encouraging anyone to actually interfere with law enforcement, but rather it’s an “early warning system,” so people don’t have to have any contact with them in the first place. (Duh, obviously.) People can simply report Nazi secret police in masks within a five-mile radius of where they are. It’s like Waze, or Yelp, or Google Maps, or any of a million other apps that allow people to use GPS to tell people where things are, or that they might want to avoid.

Cops up ahead! Great Mexican restaurant two miles up on the right! Stupid Hitler’s cops are at the Mexican restaurant up ahead committing human trafficking crimes!

As Time magazine explains, the app is only on iOS, because Android versions cannot yet provide users with the same anonymity and protection required for something like this:

“The app is 100% anonymous and free for anybody who wants to use it. We don't collect user data. We don't even capture user data. That's extremely important,” Aaron says, recognizing the privacy concerns people may have. As such, the app is not available on Android because it “requires a device ID in order to send push notifications, which requires a user account and a password.”

“When I saw what was going on in this country, I just really felt like I had to do something,” said Aaron, who grew up Jewish and says this is like watching “history repeat itself.”

The Gestapo was pissed at the people who hid Anne Frank in their attic too. So OF COURSE all the usual suspect Nazis are mad about this, and OF COURSE they’re being willfully daft pretending this has fuckall to do with people wanting to track the Gestapo so they can be anywhere near those fucking losers, much less commit violence against them.

Whiiiiiiiiine!

One Thing Tom Homan Isn’t Upset About …

Is when people die in his custody.

Here’s a reminder what kind of little bitch we’re dealing with when we talk about Tom Homan. A reporter asks about a 75-year-old Cuban national who died in ICE custody, who had been in the US for 60 years. “People die in ICE custody,” he shrugs.

After Homan shrugs, he lies. Slurring and lisping as usual, like he has a million bites of tater tot in his mouth, Homan says people should be asking how many lives does ICE save, because when ICE kidnaps people, “we find many with diseases,” and he says ICE deals with that. This is Nazi rhetoric, painting immigrants as diseased. Donald Trump has engaged in the same rhetoric. Kristi Noem is out with a new completely ridiculous one about a cannibal who tried to eat himself on the plane.

It’s all lies, the kind that come directly from the demon-infested bowels of Stephen Miller.

What a sick piece of shit, to act like they’re actually helping people.

Want to hear about the guy they helped in that case? Isidro Pérez, the 75-year-old who died in custody?

Well, they arrested him in June, so it’s not like he’s been in custody for so long he just grew old there.

He had a couple of marijuana convictions from the early to mid 1980s. He did his time for it, in the 1980s.

He became a mechanic in prison, got out, made a life in a community he loved, and oh yeah, he really loved to rescue animals.

Pérez had three chihuahuas, two of them in [his close friend Maria] Alaniz’s care. But Chulo – whose previous owner Alaniz said had also been detained by ICE – was taken by officers to a humane society. They left him tied outside, but he escaped and was hit by a car, Pérez’s family said. A woman saved the dog, and continues to take care of him. Chulo “suffered a lot with the arrest,” said Alaniz.

Surprised they didn’t handle poor Chulo like Vance Hoelter did in Minnesota, quite frankly.

Got all this, America?

The thing Tom Homan is mad at is the app that protects people from encountering the Gestapo that’s going to kill them, leave their dog exposed in the Miami heat to escape and get hit by a car, and the TV network that reported on the app. The rest of it, he’s cool with.

This is total depravity, in the biblical sense.

