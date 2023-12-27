The brothers prepare to not finish a song on ‘Late Night with David Letterman’ in 1982. Letterman on YouTube.

Tom Smothers, the older, goofier half of the comedy-music duo the Smothers Brothers, has died of cancer at his home in Santa Rosa, California, at age 86. His comedic partner, comic foil, and two-years-younger brother Dick said in a statement,

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

I was only seven years myself when their show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” was cancelled in a move of monumental corporate cowardice by CBS, so my early TV comedy show memories have more to do with “Laugh In” and “Sonny and Cher,” but I do remember my very Catholic mother saying that “Laugh In” should have been banned like those terrible Smothers Brothers. CBS replaced them with “Hee Haw,” for Crom’s sake.

Thank goodness, they much later showed up on “Late Night with David Letterman” when I was in college; I remember this clip in which they discuss getting canned by clueless network executives, a favorite theme for Letterman, too.

And for a taste of their early work at its best, here the two discuss pyoomas, cravasses, and the art of boiling that cabbage down.

One more: Pete Seeger’s performance of "Waist Deep in the Big Muddy," the song that CBS censored out of “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” in 1967 but eventually allowed to be broadcast in 1968. A classic rebuke to all the big fools who insist we must mindlessly push on even when it no longer makes sense.

Finally, because we love you, a gift link to the New York Times obit, which notes that Tom Smothers was always convinced that Richard Nixon himself had ordered CBS to cancel their show, and that certainly sounds like something Nixon might do, doesn’t it?

