Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I stopped reading Tiedrich on the Fauci hearings shortly after he finished with Nicole Malliotakis grilling Fauci on how much he made off pharma royalties: $122 and/or “none.” Try to imagine AOC in a hearing being that stupid and unprepared, just try. GRRR AGGRAVATING. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Okay I kept reading. (Dammit I always keep reading.) Via Tiedrich, from Fox News: ‘Strong possibility’ Congress will recommend the DOJ arrest Fauci: James Comer. These people are not well. Also not decent. Possibly not even people.

Is everybody done screaming and griping and caterwauling and pissybitching about the anonymous quote in Semafor saying the White House wasn’t going to call Donald Trump a felon? I hope? Because that shit was exhausting. Old Joe says Donald is terrible very bad crime man. (AP)

Oh look what Joe Biden made Trump do. (Gift link Michelle Goldberg at the New York Times)

I don’t see a lot of libs screaming and weeping and gnashing their teeth about Hunter Biden’s gun charges. We tend to think if you do gun crimes, it’s okay to be charged for them, even if it only came up because they were trying to get everything they could on you because you’re the president’s son. Even if the charge seems pretty small bore (LIKE A GUN METAPHOR), and even if it’s about “paperwork.” See how that works? Hunter Biden gun trial tick-tock. (AP)

Interesting: Only half of the Trumpers who think his (34) conviction(s) were wrong are “angry” about it. That suggests to Josh Marshall that the intense freakout is to keep people in line, like say, for instance, Marco Rubio (didn’t need convincing) and Mitt Romney (surprisingly, got “convinced”). (Talking Points Memo)

Varied (and variedly honest) reax to Biden’s very conservative border move that goes a long way to shutting down asylum. I’m unthrilled about it, and under the treaties we’ve signed, it sure seems like it’s illegal. Also, we need more immigrants and immigrants are awesome. I’m sorry, I haven’t read more about it than that. (Press Pass at The Bulwark)

Robyn’s already crafting this for your reading … pleasure? But the folks who are on trial for thieving hundreds of millions of dollars of food from poor children’s bellies during the pandemic tried to ALLEGEDLY bribe a juror, and it is for shock! (AP) My favorite thing is one of the other related defendants (but in a separate trial), the founder of the ALLEGEDLY bad nonprofit of LIES, actually sued the state for stopping payment. CHOOTSPAH. (MN Reformer / MPR News)

What’s this little special nugget? A Trump judge took a pleasure junket to learn this ONE WEIRD TRICK to invalidate mask mandates on planes, trains and automobiles? Meet this linguistic bullshit. It’s Koch-acetic! (HuffPost)

Despite the weird hit campaign on EVs, Ford EV sales are surging. (Electrek)

Fascinating David Dayen report on “personalized pricing”: the ultimate Invisible Hand that will algorithmicize every purchase. I was waiting of course for “the rich people get the discounts” and I was as usual correct. (The American Prospect)

This is why I want wonkpal Dr. Sarah Taber to be North Carolina’s commissioner of Agriculture so f’n bad. Here she’s talking about tree crops, and how to plan for them, sell them, get processing infrastructure for them, all of the things. Aw hazelnuts! (Taber!)

I dig this Irish death metal baron rewilding his Dunsany estate. (Atlas Obscura)

All Wonkette posts are free and open always. Share

They say that travel broadens the mind till you can’t fit your head outdoors! (Noah Opinion)

Now that’s what I call TREEHOUSES! (Nice News)

NOT AN AD! I just want to go here and eat these pretty things and everything I eat should have flowers on it and these people should call me. (Sequoia Grove Winery)

IS AN AD!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

We are partnered with Martie, for two good purposes: keeping overstock out of landfills, and also saving hella money. This is an ad-like object, we get a commission, and I really think you’ll like it.

This is not a link to buy anything, it is a button, for to give us money.

Alms for Wonkette!