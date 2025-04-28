On April 11, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Fox Business said the Trump administration was “going to run 90 deals in 90 days.”

Then Trump told Time magazine he’s made 200 trade deals, because his tariffs are such a smashing success. With whom? It’s a secret!

How is that all going? Well, it depends on who you ask in his administration, because each of them has no idea what they’re talking about in their own special way, as they demonstrated on the Sunday shows.

Ag. Secretary Brooke Rollins!

Rollins seemed to have taken to North Korean propaganda levels of delusional lying on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”

ROLLINS: On the deals, we have 100 countries that are knocking on the door. I believe. I'm not in the room.

Knocking on doors in rooms she’s not in, got it.

She continued:

ROLLINS: But my understanding is, we should have several this week that are coming forward that are very, very close. China is a very important one. Every day, we are in conversation with China, along with those other 99, 100 countries that have come to the table.

So no deals.

The only bright spot of hope is that they make deal with China, from whom we bought $439 billion worth of goods in 2024, with 28.2 percent being electrical equipment and parts.

Scott Bessent!

But that glimmer of hope seemed to be extinguished when Martha Raddatz spoke to someone actually in the negotiating room, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on ABC’s “This Week.”

Bessent’s attempted to at first “yes and” Brooke Rollins’s bullshit.

RADDATZ: Is there actually any deal at this point? BESSENT: I believe that he [Trump] is referring to sub-deals within the negotiations we're doing. And, you know, Martha, if there are 180 countries – RADDATZ: But those aren't actual deals?

Are “subdeals” what you call deals so microscopically small that you need quantum physics to detect them? Unfortunately, our best trade team disbanded after saying the universe before Trump was re-elected.

On even worse news, when asked directly about China, Bessent tried to cushion the bad news that we are fucked.

RADDATZ: Let's talk about China. President Trump, again, said he's spoken to President Xi of China, and negotiations are ongoing. But China has firmly denied this saying that China and the U.S. have not consulted or negotiated on the tariff issue. So are negotiations actually happening? Who is talking? BESSENT: I don't know if President Trump has spoken with President Xi. I know they have a very good relationship and a lot of respect for each other.

So Trump lied, and China is calling his administration’s negotiating bluff.

But don’t worry, Scott Bessent says this is Trump’s GAME THEORY:

"In game theory, it's called strategic uncertainty, so you're not going to tell the person on the other side of the negotiation where you're going to end up," Bessent told ABC's "This Week" news program.

This is all part of a strategy! OK.

It’s no wonder there are all these signs of the rest of the world starting to figure out a figure without America being the dominant superpower.

Gary Cohn!

Former Trump adviser Gary Cohn appeared on CBS’s “Face The Nation” and said we are all about to soon find out what really happens when Trump fucks around with the US economy.

COHN: So if you go back to the April 2 date, when the tariffs kicked in, you're talking about seeing the effect really on May 2. So I would say the last couple of weeks of May, you will start seeing this effect here. So we're a few weeks away from starting to see the early effects of what will happen in the transportation of goods.

This is so, so bleak.

Marco Rubio And Tom Homan!

Economics is not the only place America is losing its standing in the world. NBC’s “Meet The Press” asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio about reports that the US deported the American children of non-citizen parents. One of the children, said host Kristen Welker quoting the Washington Post, is “a four-year-old with stage-four cancer, deported without medication or ability to contact doctors."

Rubio defended this heinous position by dicking around about the meaning of “deport.”

RUBIO: That's a misleading headline, okay? Three US citizens ages four, seven, and two were not deported. Their mothers, who were illegally in this country, were deported. The children went with their mothers. If those children are US citizens, they can come back […] But ultimately who was deported was their mother – their mothers, who were here illegally. The children just went with their mothers.

Border Czar Tom Homan, AKA the halfway point in a human evolution chart, was even less elegant trying saying the same thing on “Face The Nation.”

HOMAN: Well, it certainly is- discretion- I'm not aware of specific case, but no US citizen child was deported. Deported means you got to be ordered deported by an immigration judge.

Homan continued:

HOMAN: We don't deport US citizens-- MARGARET BRENNAN: The mother was deported along with the children. HOMAN: These children were- children aren't deported. The mother chose to take the children with her.

Kidnapping without due process seems to describe it just fine.

Have a week.

