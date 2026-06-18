Wonkette

Wonkette

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
16m

Remember when the US was a hub of cutting edge science instead of a hub of religious superstition and tabloid crackpottery and quackery? Pepperidge Farms remembers.

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
16m

Who is going to take care of the children growing in the Reflecting Pool? Those little green children need to grow up to become mats and stromatolites.

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