It only took a few months or 10 years, but on Tuesday the New York Times caught up with what experts on extremism have been pointing out since forever: Trump administration social media accounts — particularly in his second, even more benighted term — sure are posting a lot of messages that just happen to be packed with white nationalist imagery and rhetoric. But even if it’s a little behind previous examinations from NPR, the New Republic, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Times story breaks some new news on the topic (gift link).

At the Department of Homeland Security, the most consistent pusher of white-nationalist tropes, the stream of far-right, nativist messaging has the explicit approval of DHS Propaganda Minister Tricia McLaughlin. Not surprisingly, she denies there’s any neo-Nazi or white supremacist content in the first place, insisting that only a crazy leftist would see any such connection.

Any overlap between white nationalist messages and what’s coming out of her comms team is purely coincidental, McLaughlin told Times reporter Evan Gorelick, apparently with a straight face. Yes, even including a January 9 DHS Twitter post that just happens to quote a song with explicit race-war lyrics, “We’ll Have our Home Again,” that’s hugely popular with neo-Nazis. The song was written by some assholes who say they’re a “pro-White fraternal order,” and is really big with extremist groups like the Proud Boys.

included lyrics from the song in his writing .

No, we don’t know why a B-2 stealth bomber is in an ICE recruiting ad that quotes a neo-Nazi song. Maybe it just looks really tough.

Open Measures, a research organization that tracks online extremists, notes that the song has been shared hundreds of times, nearly always by “explicitly neo-Nazi and white supremacist channels,” with virtually no circulation outside those creeps. Gorelick also notes that a white supremacist quoted the song’s lyrics in a written rant he left behind before he went to murder three Black people in a 2023 shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.

But don’t you go worrying about any of those connections, McLaughlin lied, lyingly, insisting that

if the ICE recruiting post were actually about the song, it “would be a problem” and “morally repugnant.” But, she said, the post had no relation to the white-supremacist anthem. “There are plenty of references to those words in books and poems,” she said, adding that she was “in charge of everything” posted on the department’s social media accounts.

That’s the news: Tricia McLaughlin acknowledges that she oversees everything that DHS posts to social media. So when she says the white nationalist messages from DHS are definitely not white nationalist messages, you know she’s being every bit as truthful as she is every other time she lies.

Gorelick points out that there’s a problem with McLaughlin’s insistence that the recruiting ad and the song title just happen to have some words (all of them) in common:

[w]hen the post was opened on Instagram’s mobile app, audio from the chorus of the song played in the background. After a reporter pointed this out, Ms. McLaughlin said The Times was participating in a left-wing conspiracy theory. “I’m telling you it’s not there,” she said.

And indeed, this is true, because within 40 minutes of McLaughlin’s interview last Thursday, the Instagram version of the post was deleted, so it really is not there. (It doesn’t appear to have been preserved by the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, either.)

In keeping with the official White House policy of responding to fact-based criticism by trolling, McLaughlin doubled down and insisted that the Times was “mainstreaming racism” by suggesting that the DHS post was in any way connected to the song, shame on you. Isn’t she just the most based shitposter ever?

As several extremism researchers point out, the overlap between white nationalist rhetoric and Trump administration social media might be coincidental if it only happened once or twice. But when it’s as constant as we’ve seen, and as blatant, says William Braniff, head of the the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University, “it’s much harder to dismiss.”

Other extremism experts agree, although the Times story waters down one of their points by referring vaguely to “potentially secret codes and numerological clues” in recruiting messages.

“Numerological clues”? You need to know a thing or two about white nationalism to get that one as a reference to the “14 words” (“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children”) beloved of Nazi creeps. Those fuckers are endlessly amused by all the funny ways they can sneak it into messaging, but we suppose the Times simply didn’t want to go into a lengthy explanation.

It’s pretty darn cute how frequently DHS tweets just happen to be 14 words long, like this one from July that on the surface evokes Manifest Destiny, but hey, look at the 14-word length of the caption, which unnecessarily capitalizes “H” twice. Couldn’t possibly refer to “Heil Hitler,” you nutty libs!

And then there’s this little August 2025 gem that’s ostensibly about how capacious an extended Ford van — in an ad from 1981! — would be for deporting “criminal illegal aliens.”

Again, the caption, “Think about how many criminal illegal aliens you could fit in this bad boy!” just happens to be 14 words long.

The White House itself got in on the 14-word fun in July with a funny meme riffing on a British travel ad, only it’s deportation, hurr hurr. “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!” Isn’t that clever, and completely coincidental?

Not surprisingly, DHS completely dismissed any possibility that there might be something a li’l racist about all those 14-word posts, calling criticism “fake news” and “false sob stories.”

In August, McLaughlin responded to a request for comment from NPR on all those nostalgic messages about brave white settlers by calling the very question “deranged and delusional,” and explaining it’s not white nationalism, it’s AMERICA, you haters:

“If the media needs a history lesson on the brave men and women who blazed the trails, forded the rivers, and forged this Republic from the sweat of their brow, we are happy to send them a history textbook.” She added, “This administration is unapologetically proud of American history and American heritage. Get used to it.”

The denials from the White House continue in the same vein now, even as agencies play footsie even more explicitly with Nazi rhetoric. Earlier this month, the Department of Labor inexplicably decided to evoke the old Nazi propaganda slogan “Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Führer” by posting a nearly identical slogan, but linking it to George Washington instead, in a post captioned “One Homeland. One People. One Heritage. Remember who you are, American.”

Oh, but only a crazy person would see any similarity between that and this old Nazi poster, how dare you!

This time the non-denial denial came from White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson, who once more ridiculed the very idea that the two nearly identical slogans might have anything to do with each other.

“It seems that the mainstream media has become a meme of their own: the deranged leftist who claims everything they dislike must be Nazi propaganda,” she said, adding, “Get a grip.”

It's pretty clever: Deny for years that you're echoing Nazi imagery & rhetoric, then go with a very explicit Nazi slogan and insist critics are crazy, because haven't they been calling us Nazis for years?

By golly, it’s enough to call to mind that line from Orwell that people keep quoting when DHS lies about video of ICE murdering Americans in cold blood: “Nazi Punks Fuck Off!”

