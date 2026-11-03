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The exhausting dipshits of the Trump administration are at it all up and down the West Coast, from San Diego allllll the way up to Alaska with a little pause in the middle to antagonize the Canadians (I am so sorry, Canadians, this has been a truly embarrassing decade) but they finally ran straight into a brick wall in California yesterday afternoon!

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First, they came after California with some specious bullshit list of “non-citizen voters,” and tried to get our state officials to use a thumb drive to see the list. Then they ran to the Supreme Court to try to Karen their way into a Republican victory in California.

But it didn’t work!

Whew. SCOTUSblog has a little bit more:

The Trump administration on Monday morning asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its efforts to keep California from counting ballots cast by what it contends are more than 20,000 noncitizens who have registered to vote in that state. In a brief, unsigned order released to reporters shortly before 6 p.m., however, the court turned down the government’s request. There were no noted dissents.

“[Monday’s] decision is another blow to the Trump administration’s manufactured election emergency and a major victory for local election officials and voters across the country,” said Jonathan Miller, chief program officer of Public Rights Project. which served as co-counsel for Los Angeles County. The organization has described the Trump administration’s efforts, correctly, as “election interference.”

“While writing only a few words, the Supreme Court said a lot,” Miller added. “State and local officials run our elections — and the federal government cannot interfere. Public Rights Project is proud to represent Los Angeles County and we’re prepared to fight alongside them every step of the way.”

Plus, the whole “non-citizen voters” and “dirty voter rolls” thing is a monster heap of bullshit. I went into some of it here!

HERE!

How It Began

None of this “concern” about voter rolls in any state is coming in good faith.

But how did we get here? Turns out, this is something we’ve had in the works for a while, and which we are going to have to deal with, or it will keep popping up, state by state. None of these “voter rolls” narratives are even organic!

A racist old ophthalmologist named John Tanton who spent years advocating for “population control” and getting loads of money for it from other old racists who loved nothing more than eugenics, wrote his philosophy about it in his own words, all the way back in 1986. John Tanton and all his followers thought only white folks deserve political power:

Gobernar es poblar translates “to govern is to populate.” In this society where the majority rules, does this hold? Will the present majority peaceably hand over its political power to a group that is simply more fertile? [...] Can homo contraceptivus compete with homo progenitiva [sic] if borders aren’t controlled? Or is advice to limit one’s family simply advice to move over and let someone else with greater reproductive powers occupy the space? [...] Perhaps this is the first instance in which those with their pants up are going to get caught by those with their pants down! [...]

How will we make the transition from a dominant non-Hispanic society with a Spanish influence to a dominant Spanish society with a non-Hispanic influence? [...] As Whites see their power and control over their lives declining, will they simply go quietly into the night? Or will there be an explosion? [...] We’re building in a deadly disunity. All great empires disintegrate, we want stability.

God, shut up.

(If you want to read the full text of his memo, you can find it reproduced here.)

“More than anyone, Tanton served as the liaison between the ​‘mainstream’ anti-immigration movement, whose arguments were still rooted in population and job concerns, and its natural allies on the far Right, who saw an epic struggle to maintain America’s national and racial character,” says a 2006 article from Christopher Hayes in In These Times. (Yes, that Chris Hayes.)

[Tanton] courted mainstream conservative donors, like the Scaife family, as well as the fringe Pioneer Fund, whose current president argues that blacks are genetically less intelligent than whites. He had the Social Contract Press translate, publish and promote The Camp of the Saints, a starkly racist apocalyptic novel about a wave of Indian immigrants overrunning France. In 1996, Tanton coauthored The Immigration Invasion with Wayne Lutton, who sits on the advisory board of a publication put out by the white nationalist Council of Conservative Citizens. Editor of the Social Contract Press since 1998, Lutton now occupies an office just a few feet from Tanton’s.

Well, he doesn’t now, because Tanton finally croaked in 2019, and the world was better for it. But he did a lot of damage — and doesn’t that sound just like all the bullshit coming out of this administration?

That’s because it’s the exact same people! They recur like malaria, so we’re going to have to really work hard to get all these fuckups and has-beens and never-weres descending on California for racist and resource-based reasons, who keep trying to grab for power.

This time, I think they came closer than they ever have to getting it. But it didn’t work, so get bent, racist scum!

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