Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

Marc Elias is a stud.

It's a damn shame we need such legal talent to keep fighting against these numerous LOLsuits from the crack team of clownshoes lolyers in the Department of "Justice" and the like.

And this, friends, is how you can tell voting is powerful...if it weren't Republicans wouldn't work so hard to prevent you from doing it!

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KO's avatar
KO
3h

Fine. I subscribed. I hope everyone is happy. This place is weird but fun. ;)

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