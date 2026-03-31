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Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
9mEdited

I expected better from the winner of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
14m

Lindsey Olin Graham, the Poodle of the Apocalypse...

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