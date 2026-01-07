Wonkette

Fort Sumter on the horizon if Donny doesn't get the fuck out of Minnesota:

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) had a blunt message for Immigration and Customs Enforcement after an officer was caught on video fatally shooting a woman as she appeared to drive away in her car: get out of our state.

Furthermore, he said in his announcement, he stands ready to activate the Minnesota National Guard to protect people from violence.

"From here on, I have a very simple message. We do not need any further help from the federal government," said Walz. "To Donald Trump and [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem: You've done enough."

"There's nothing more important than Minnesotans' safety," said Walz. "I've issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard. We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary."

"I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks, and these National Guard troops are our National Guard troops," Walz continued. "They're teachers in your community. They're business owners. They're construction professionals. They are Minnesotans."

He added, "Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight. We will not take the bait."

I don’t want the Olympics in LA in 2028. I don’t want them in SLC in 2034. We do not deserve to have them. The United States elected a fascist administration that turned us into an international pariah within days of taking office; we can’t just keep pretending that everything is okay.

Also, I say this as an Angeleno observing the one year anniversary of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The city could really use the additional tourist revenues that the World Cup and Olympics would bring to aid the rebuilding process (especially since international tourism to the area is down—gee, I wonder why?), but having Trump presiding over either opening ceremony taints our city by association. We don’t need that.

