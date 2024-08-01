One of the things that continually amazes about Donald Trump and his MAGA band of societal rejects is that they are in blissful denial of how they actually look to normal people, of how gross and racist they appear to average decent Americans.

Exhibit A: Trump and his buds are pretty sure he NAILED IT in that disastrous encounter with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) yesterday, which was supposed to last an hour, but Trump’s people killed after 34 minutes, due to what an unmitigated horrorshow it was.

THIS! WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THIS!

Wonkette has more about the exact details of the interview in that post right there, but let’s just say any interview where you demand to know when Vice President Kamala Harris started being Black — or demanded that she pick between being either Indian-American or Black — or where you continually attack one of the primary moderators, or where you do all of this in front of a Black audience, which laughs in your face early and often and every time you open your gross little mouth … that was not a good interview.

But Trump thinks he nailed it. Trump, who came off not so much like the KKK grand wizard, but more like a weird old perverted Klan Klown who shows up at Klan Kids’ birthday parties uninvited, is totally confident in his performance. (Ask Stormy Daniels how consistent of an issue that is for Trump across disciplines.)

We’ll start with the man’s own dick-pulling on Truth Social:

The questions were Rude and Nasty, often in the form of a statement, but we CRUSHED IT!

Then there was JD Vance, the off-putting white racist pigfuck Trump chose as his running mate. How did Daddy do with the mean Black ladies? Reese Gorman from NOTUS has this quote from the gaggle on the airplane:

“I frankly just think it's hysterical how much the media is overreacting to it. The President, which is one of the good things about him, the President doesn't do scripted BS stuff. He actually goes into hostile audiences, he answers tough questions, he pushes back against them, but he actually answers them and how nice it is to have an American leader who's not afraid to go into hostile places and actually answer some tough questions. So what he said I thought it was hysterical. I think he pointed out the fundamental chameleon like nature of Kamala Harris. And you guys saw yesterday she was in Georgia, and she put on a southern accent for a Georgia audience. She grew up in Vancouver. What the hell is going on here? She is not who she pretends to be.”

“Hostile audiences.” Black people are “hostile audiences.” That’ll be a theme here. (Also: Berkeley. She grew up in Berkeley, which is in fact in the USA, and went to high school in Montreal for a while. But these guys aren’t known for knowing stuff about things.)

But Daddy was hysterical! He talked about how Kamala Harris is a “chameleon” who uses trickery to sometimes be a Black lady and sometimes be a lady of south Asian descent! Ha ha! When she was in Atlanta, she talked in this one real Black way, like a southern Black lady! Ha ha!

We sure do hope JD Vance’s biracial children don’t ever hear their father talk like this, though we fear they already do. Guess the guy who’s so pruriently obsessed with the fertility and output of women’s wombs isn’t so fit a father, his own creepy self.

Like we said, the reviews were like that all the way down through the mangled and disturbed wangs of MAGA land. They’re all your vile racist uncle now, and they’re just glad somebody is saying these things out loud. They have zero idea that their invitation to Thanksgiving this year has already been lost in the mail.

Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota:

“I don't think he's doubting her blackness. What he's doing is he's making fun of the fact that she chooses it when it's convenient, and chooses another race when that's convenient.”

She chooses Black sometimes, but she chooses another race other times! This is a thing that white MAGA societal skin-tags think.

Charlie Kirk:

The equivalent of Trump talking to Black people would be if Kamala Harris spoke to the … NRA?

Yep, these people aren’t weird and repulsive to normal people, not at all.

Matt Walsh:

Some MAGA loser with a lot of Twitter followers whose profile pic looks like a sitcom character listed in the script simply as “Unemployed Amish Stranger Danger Who Lives In Parents’ Basement”:

In another tweet, the guy simply gushed, “He is so good at this,” with the laughing-until-crying emoji, the universal symbol that the white guy who used it angrily typed it with one hand, while the other hand was busy elsewhere.

You get the idea, no need to stink the website up with more of these gross freaks.

Trump nailed it, he is absolutely certain, and all his pals agree. Let’s let them believe it all the way until November. It’ll be more fun watching them fall, if we let them build themselves up psychologically first. Wheeee!

Here’s an 11-minute highlight reel from the event, put together by Aaron Rupar.

