Are there any MAGA Republicans who don’t regret Donald Trump choosing JD Vance as his running mate?

Turns out lots of congressional Republicans — in both houses — are squicked out by Trump’s very bad choice to listen to his very stupid sons and pick that giant mound of human butthair and couch lint.

The latest story comes from The Hill, where Senate Republicans — AKA Vance’s own colleagues, the people who work with him on a daily basis, who know what his office smells like — are “divided” over whether Trump should leave Vance in a basket in front of the fire station.

That means some of them definitely think Trump should leave Vance in a basket in front of the fire station.

Some wonder, The Hill says — we are translating out of their non-fun journalism language — if Trump should have picked somebody like a woman or person of color, AKA somebody who might have brought something to the ticket. Some wonder if listening to Uday and Qusay was the #BeBest idea when it came to picking running mates.

“I would assume he’s not real happy,” one Republican senator said of how Trump is handling the barrage of negative publicity that’s hit his running mate over the past 10 days. “I don’t think Trump likes any discomfort. He can create discomfort himself, but he doesn’t like external discomfort coming in, and JD’s struggling. I would assume he’s not real happy,” they added.

The Hill talked to some Republican senators who say shut up, it’s fine, and JD Vance will help in the Midwest. Bless their idiot hearts, who wants to tell them about what JD Vance actually does to tickets in the Midwest?

The reporting says some senators tried to recommend other, better people to Trump. Some were saying weeks and weeks ago that Trump needed to not pick a white guy. Lindsey Graham tried to talk Trump out of picking Vance in the plane on the way to the RNC.

But no, his very stupid children and Tucker Carlson got to him first:

“It’s pretty generally thought that it was his son and Tucker Carlson who talked him into it. I’m sure Susie Wiles and [Chris] LaCivita didn’t,” the senator said, referring to Trump’s two top campaign advisers. “Because they’ve done so well up until this point in being able to widen” Trump’s appeal as a candidate. “Unforced errors,” the senator added.

The Hill links to some of its own reporting from last week, where House Republicans said JD Vance was gross and disgusting and they hated him. Those quotes were really delicious:

“He was the worst choice of all the options. It was so bad I didn’t even think it was possible,” one House Republican said. “Anti-Ukraine, more of a populist. He adds nothing to the Trump ticket. He energizes the same people that love Trump.” “I think if you were to ask many people around this building, 9 out of 10 on our side would say he’s the wrong pick,” a second House Republican said. “He’s the only person who can do serious damage.” A third House Republican — who said “there is major dissension” to Vance in the conference — argued that if Trump falls short to Vice President Harris in November, Trump’s vice presidential selection will be to blame. “The prevailing sentiment is if Trump loses, [it’s] because of this pick,” the lawmaker said. “It doesn’t help.”

Hate this for them.

Who wants to hear a newly unearthed wacky JD quote?

We Do! We Do!

OK, so you already know JD Vance believes people who have children should get to vote extra times over people who don’t. (To be clear, we are pretty sure he only believes this about Nazi Republican white mommies and daddies.)

Here are some other things he thinks about people who don’t have children (yes, there is video):

“There is just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really, really valuable when you have kids in your life. And the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives. “You know, I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable. “And of course, you talk about going on Twitter. Final point I’ll make is you go on Twitter, and almost always, the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at all.”

“Sociopathic” and “deranged” and “psychotic.” He’s really obsessed with this, like a dog ravaging the couch cushions. He also apparently really thinks he accomplished something when he shot his ugly butthair sperms inside somebody and managed to cause pregnancies.

Donald Trump might not care about those latest creepy weirdo quotes from Vance, but there’s also a new tranche of quotes from a younger Vance he might care about, correspondence Vance had between 2014 and 2017 with a transgender former Yale classmate. In those emails, he called Trump a “bad man” and a “morally reprehensible human being,” and said, “I hate the police.”

Oh yeah, and the classmate also said Vance sent them baked goods after their gender affirmation surgery.

And now JD Vance is the greedy, two-faced, integrity-free, weirdass garbage sicko son of a bitch he is today.

He and Trump sure do deserve each other.

Here’s video of that former classmate of Vance’s, Sofia Nelson, talking to CNN about Vance:

[The Hill / The Hill / JoeMyGod]

