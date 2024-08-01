Donald Trump sat down for an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago yesterday, and it went just great, at least if you consider a lot of lies, rambling, bizarre claims, and hostility toward the people interviewing him “great,” which MAGA Nation definitely does. It started with Trump cussing out ABC News reporter Rachel Scott for confronting him with his own racist remarks, saying it was “a very rude introduction” because she was just so mean, and ended about a half hour into the allotted 60 minutes because apparently his campaign demanded the interview be cut short. (The event started late, so there’s a slim chance Trump had to leave at a scheduled time. But if things had been going great, we suspect he could have continued.)

It sure was nice to see the audience of Black journalists laughing at him every time he lied or tried to change the subject. Wonder if that had anything to do with his handlers’ decision to pull the ejector seat handle?

Here’s the video; we’ll also post snippets of some lowlights as we go along.

Things got off to a testy start when Scott did the unforgivable: Confronting Trump with a string of awful things he’s said about Black people and then asking why anyone in the Black community should trust him with a second term. It went so well! Keep in mind that what Trump is angry about here is having his own words quoted to him. For space reasons, we won’t transcribe her full question, but it’s at the link:

TRUMP: Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner, the first question. You don’t even say, “Hello. How are you?” Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network.”

Trump kept coming back to that, and also explained that he had been “the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln,” which the audience had an uproarious laugh at.

Scott followed that up with a question about whether Trump agreed with some of his supporters that Kamala Harris (he never pronounced her first name right, not once) is a “DEI Hire,” so he had to fight with her about what “DEI” meant, and we assure you we are not joking.

SCOtt: Is that acceptable language to you, and will you tell those Republicans and those supporters to stop it? TRUMP: How do you define DEI? Go ahead. How do you define it? SCOTT: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion? TRUMP: OK, yeah, go ahead. Is that what your definition … SCOTT: Yes, that is literally the words … TRUMP: Gimme a definition, then. Would you give me a definition of that? Gimme a definition. SCOTT: Sir, I’m asking you a question, a very direct question. TRUMP, talking over her: No, no, you have to define it. Define it for me, if you would.

Clearly, Trump thought he’d won some sort of point, but Scott continued, asking if he believed that Harris was “only on the ticket because she’s a Black woman,” which led to a staggeringly racist reply in which Trump explained that Kamala Harris was always “Indian” until she “turned Black” (our respectful capitalization, not his obviously, and the way he pronounces “BI-LAK” like it has a whip sound is really something too) because it was to her political advantage. Here’s a clip, including the fun DEI inanity and the audience laughing at him:

She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know. Is she Indian, or is she Black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went, she became a Black person, and I think somebody should look into that, too.

Since then, Trump and his supporters have gone all in on insisting that Harris always presented herself as Indian, until she “became Black” for career reasons, as so many Black people do. So that’s gonna be the next three months, we guess. At his rally in Harrisburg Wednesday night, Trump supporters were greeted with a photo of a headline proving that Harris was never black, so there.

It kept getting stupider and stupider, and honestly that will have to be a whole separate article now, because white Trump supporters simply can’t fathom the concept of someone being multiracial or -ethnic.

But this is supposedly an article about the Q&A at the NABJ convention! Let us persevere, through the muck!

Asked whether he thinks JD Vance’s “childless cat lady” comment might turn off voters, Trump explained, “He is very family oriented and he thinks family is a great thing. That doesn’t mean he thinks that if you don’t have a family, it’s not —”

But Trump gave up on that sentence and said there are lots of kinds of families, and heavens no, Vance doesn’t mean people without families are, um, anything bad? (Trump has no idea what Vance has actually said about people without children, obviously.) Look at this mess:

We like the part where he’s asked about Vance’s proposal that parents get extra votes for their kids, and Trump says he’s never heard of it, and then turns it into a rant about illegal immigrants taking everyone’s votes away and also their jobs.

Asked if the GOP is maybe getting a little too “judgy” about people’s personal lives, with the slams on childless people and divorce and eliminating women’s bodily autonomy, Trump explained that the real problem is Democrats who want to allow abortions after babies are born, which is a lie but he believes it. In fact, he thinks he’s made Republicans “less radical” on abortion, somehow, by “bringing it back to the states where everyone wanted it,” another lie. But the really great thing is that now everyone is voting on it and they’re happy!

What would Trump do on day one if elected? Easy! He’d close the border, and he’d also “drill baby drill, I’d bring energy way down, I’d bring interest rates way down, I’d bring inflation way down, so people can buy bacon again.”

We were not aware that a president can simply just bring energy prices, interest rates, and inflation down in one day like that! Why the hell hasn’t Joe Biden done that, you have to wonder.

Then Trump lied again that “they’re mandating that you buy an all electric car” (nobody is mandating this), but what we really need to do is get at all the “liquid gold — gasoline, oil — under our feet,” because of course Trump thinks gasoline come out of the ground as gasoline. Also the invaders! The invasion must be stopped! They’re taking your jobs!

Fox News’s Harris Faulkner started to ask a question about Project 2025, but was cut off by Scott, who said, “I think we have to end it there, by the Trump team.” And then Trump had to leave so he could lie some more, but in Pennsylvania instead.

Also, courtesy of Aaron Rupar, here’s a cringe compilation of Trump’s very worst moments, in which he proved he “loves the Black population of this country.”

Yikes, the end.

Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if a one-time donation works better, please use this button here.

OK, but define 'donation.' Define it.