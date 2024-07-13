FIRST: Not a single one of you perfect angels will write ANYTHING in my comments that can be construed as wishing that an apparent projectile of some sort had succeeded. No matter what you think quietly in your brain.

SECOND: There are all kinds of options for what just happened at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, or rather two. There are two kinds of options. False flag? Absolutely could be! Bob Roberts was a great movie! An actual attempted assassin? Could be that too, and we do not know until we know.

THIRD: This is going to rile up the Right like FUCKING CRAZY. Be careful out there.

FOURTH: We don’t kill people. We don’t ideate on killing people. If someone on our side did this — and they very well may have — they were bad and wrong and badwrong. We wish only for bad people to die lonely and alone.

FIFTH: I’m pretty sure that wasn’t a well-organized militia, fuck you Antonin Scalia and Heller decision.

SIXTH: GOD DAMN IT.

