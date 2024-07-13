FIRST: Not a single one of you perfect angels will write ANYTHING in my comments that can be construed as wishing that an apparent projectile of some sort had succeeded. No matter what you think quietly in your brain.
SECOND: There are all kinds of options for what just happened at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, or rather two. There are two kinds of options. False flag? Absolutely could be! Bob Roberts was a great movie! An actual attempted assassin? Could be that too, and we do not know until we know.
THIRD: This is going to rile up the Right like FUCKING CRAZY. Be careful out there.
FOURTH: We don’t kill people. We don’t ideate on killing people. If someone on our side did this — and they very well may have — they were bad and wrong and badwrong. We wish only for bad people to die lonely and alone.
FIFTH: I’m pretty sure that wasn’t a well-organized militia, fuck you Antonin Scalia and Heller decision.
SIXTH: GOD DAMN IT.
Take a break Wonks
WTF is wrong with this country? I'm at the coffee shop and the employees get the news, and immediately the discussion is that it's a set up by DJT himself.
It's been exactly 60 years since Richard Hofstadter wrote "The Paranoid Style in American Politics," and still no one even blinks before jumping straight to a conspiracy theory, well before any facts are even in. It's terrible. It's one of the worst features of this country. It's why we have fucking QAnon. It's why Donald Trump can get away with his lies.
And then I'm getting texts from people I know "joking" about poor aim. Fuck, this country has seen more than enough goddamned assassinations and assassination attempts - just in my lifetime: JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, Leo Ryan, Gabby Giffords, Steve Scalise. I'm sure I'm missing others.
The country needs an engaged citizenry, it needs education, it needs ideas, it needs vigorous and reasoned debate. What it does NOT need is more political violence. And it certainly doesn't need anyone EXPLOITING an incident of political violence to foment more of it.
But who am I kidding? This is the United States, a country born through and threaded through with violence.