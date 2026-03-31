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Joe Bacon
34m

Just wondering how much American money is being poured into Orban's re-election campaign?

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tek
35m

🎶𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑤𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑛'𝑡 𝑓𝑙𝑦 𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑆𝑝𝑎𝑖𝑛

𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑤𝑜𝑛'𝑡 𝑙𝑒𝑡 𝑢𝑠 𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑏𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠

𝑆𝑎𝑦 𝑤𝑒'𝑣𝑒 𝑔𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑐𝑟𝑎𝑧𝑦

𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑒 𝑑𝑜𝑛'𝑡 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑒'𝑟𝑒 𝑑𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔🎶

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