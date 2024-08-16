Because he’s an extremely pathetic and weak and sad convicted felon, Donald Trump is begging yet again, one more time, for the judge in in his New York state criminal trial to delay his sentencing. That way hopefully he can be elected to or steal the presidency, and find some way to avoid all the unpleasant consequences of his lifelong spree of crime, fraud, generally anti-American traitor behavior, and sexual assault.

Politico reports that Trump’s idiot lawyers sent on Wednesday yet another one of their blubbering screeds to Justice Juan Merchan, saying please don’t sentence him September 18. You know, because that’s after early voting starts, plus they think the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump is allowed to murder/rape/betray the country/overthrow the government, as long as he promises it’s his “official presidential duties,” somehow applies to state crimes he committed when he wasn’t president.

WHINE, lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove whine in their letter. The sentencing should be moved until after the election, because early voting will have already started (in Pennsylvania) by the time sentencing is scheduled for, unfair!

WHINE, they whine. Merchan is supposed to dismiss this case anyway, because PERMANENT GOD KING IMMUNITYYYYY~1!1!!1!!! Read the motions we filed and rule the way King Trump hereby demands, peasant state judge who wasn’t even appointed by Donald Trump to do his bidding!

WHINE, they whine. More conspiracy theories about the judge’s daughter they found in their diapers just now!

WHINE, they whine. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz keep unfairly talking about this case like Trump is some kind of criminal who was found guilty of 34 felonies by a jury of his peers!

WHINE, they whine.

So we’re sure Justice Merchan will get right on that.

In related news of whining dipshits, Fox News legal whining dipshit Andy McCarthy has an op-ed this week arguing that Trump will be sentenced to prison, so that Kamala Harris can campaign saying Trump is a “convicted felon sentenced to prison,” because we guess that’s much more more powerful than just noting that he’s a fucking convicted felon. He bitches and moans that Merchan refused to recuse himself just this week, based on these facts about the judge’s daughter he found in his underpants wrapped in dingleberries. And in general he argues that all of this is CONSPIRACY! to do ELECTION INTERFERENCE! to DEAR LEADER! right after early voting begins in Pennsylvania.

Bless their hearts, these men with their sad, insane delusions that there’s some grand conspiracy at play here. Trump only began his presidential run (this time) to try to evade criminal accountability for his thousands of crimes against the United States and against humanity. The first time was because Obama made fun of him.

So far he’s been somewhat successful. He won’t be forever, God willing. Let’s let President Kamala Harris and a Democratic Congress fix the Supreme Court and see what happens when some new justices who aren’t illegitimate partisan hacks reconsider some of these past few years’ questions.

And let’s let Justice Merchan rule as he will on September 18. The fact that it’s two days after early voting starts in Pennsylvania is really not that New York court’s concern.

Anyway, if you want to see what it’s like when a guy writes a column while he’s huffing paint off Donald Trump’s bare asshole, read McCarthy’s entire thingie. If you don’t want to see that, you have chosen wisely.

