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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Notice that after the Reuters reporter asked Trump if he was "sick of traveling", Trump turned it into a "Sir" story and changed what he was actually asked?

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3h

They're switching to "tele-rallies", which can be much more tightly controlled and allow them to keep those pesky "voters" with their "ideas" out.

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