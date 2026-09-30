Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
2h

“The criticism has been that I let a child predator out after one day. Well, guess what? They served 60 days.”

And that's not even true. The guy served *29* days of a 60-day sentence, which the judge imposed after Paxton's hand-picked prosecutors asked for "time served plus 1 day" and the judge told them (in polite legal terms) to get the fuck outta here with that.

Reply
Share
2 replies
SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
1hEdited

I am so fucking sick of him fucking EVERYTHING up. I can't wait for the day he's dust.

------------

Trump’s border wall construction cut into an ancient ground carving older than Stonehenge

An ancient ground carving that was severely damaged by the administration’s border wall construction was created before Stonehenge and Egypt’s oldest pyramid, according to recently publicized research.

The Las Playas Intaglio, a giant fish carved into the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, is now considered the oldest example in the Americas of a geoglyphic, the ancient art form that is carved into or drawn on the ground.

In April, contractors hired by the Trump administration to make way for a second wall along the Arizona-Mexico border “scraped” a 50-foot swath through the ancient carving, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, which documented the damage.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trumps-border-wall-construction-cut-ancient-ground-carving-older-stone-rcna600217

Reply
Share
5 replies
261 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture