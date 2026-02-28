Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
6h

𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒚 𝒘𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒍𝒂𝒘 𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒆𝒚𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒖𝒕.

lol

That was pretty much my first thought, too.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
6h

The only things missing in that picture are a leash and collar.

Reply
Share
484 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture