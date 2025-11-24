Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

"She's full of shit."

Thank you Governor Hochul for a clear and concise description of Stefanik.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Pope Scipio Newburyporticus's avatar
Pope Scipio Newburyporticus
2h

The answer is simple. Trump is a coward. He didn't have the balls to repeat what he said in person because Mamdani could whoop his ass in every way imaginable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
227 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture