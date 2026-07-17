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Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Matt Gertz, who watches this stuff so we don't have to (hero!), says that even the ass kissers at Faux & Friends didn't mention the dumbass' speech once this AM.

https://bsky.app/profile/mattgertz.bsky.social/post/3mqtsqfbmq22f

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
5hEdited

(Trump also claimed this week that the CHIPS Act required people to be transgender to get money to develop computer chips. Those Biden IDIOTS.)

Trans sisters.

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