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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

I loved Maru.

Here's another famous internet cat.

Harry: Y U wake me up?

(lifts head with eyes still closed)

Me: I ask the same thing every morning.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-295954596?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
2h

What it looks like in Cleveland now.

The AQI hit 594 today around 3pm.

All of the sun is orange

and the sky is gray

I have not been for walk on a summer day

Cleveland dreaming on such a summer day…

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-296047357?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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