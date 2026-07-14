Stop us if you’ve heard this one before:

OBAMA PALLETS OF CASH ITALY SWITZERLAND SATELLITES HACK VOTING MACHINES CHINA DEEP STATE JEWISH SPACE LASERS VENEZUELA RIGGED AND STOLLEN BIDEN PUPPET THERMOSTAT!

Oh, you have heard that one before? Well it may be time to get ready to hear it again, because Donald Trump is going to address the nation on Thursday night — like a real president who does real things, like when Barack Obama murdered Osama bin Laden while Trump was being a clown reality TV host — and here is what he is going to tell us:

Oh boy, well Donald Trump should find out who was president in 2020, because that guy really dropped the ball on election security, obviously.

So yeah, he’s on his old crack again.

In fact, there’s a rumor even stupider than that about the speech, namely that Trump will announce that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both won their Georgia Senate seats in 2020 because of fraud and are therefore illegitimate.

Now, we should emphasize that we are saying “rumor,” because it comes from a right-wing source that we’ve seen post questionable bullshit before. And now that same outlet has run a denial from the White House of its original reporting:

Just in case, though, Ossoff has gone ahead and responded to the original rumor, because give us all a fucking break, President Shit Diaper:

This would be a good place to note that current polling shows Ossoff beating the absolute shitfire out of his opponent Mike Collins right now. (A recent Fox News-sponsored poll has him up by 13.) If anything, Trump starting in on this garbage is just going to make the margin for Ossoff bigger and increase the likelihood that we all need to get used to saying “Governor Keisha Lance Bottoms.”

If Trump does indeed plan to use Georgia to steal the midterms, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him go back to the scene of his 2020 coup. Georgia is such a sore spot for Trump, because he lost it like a complete loser, and a big part of why he lost it is Black voters, as Ossoff noted.

Moreover, one has to imagine that from Trump’s perspective, one of the worst things about January 6, 2021, the day of the terrorist attack he incited against the United States, was the glimmer of joy and goodness that shone through as Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were declared the winners in their races. People forget that was happening at the same time.

Not only had Trump lost his race in Georgia, and not only was his coup to overthrow the government to keep him in office not working, but that was the day Georgia started turning the tide to become a purple State. Now it’s rapidly becoming just a plain old blue state.

This is why Traitor Tulsi Gabbard was in Fulton County with Krimesolver Kash’s FBI, raiding the election office. To find the 11,780 votes everybody else (Republicans even!) refused to manufacture for Trump when he was demanding Georgia help him steal the election. Make no mistake: Tulsi’s former job, and now the job of primo Trump ass-eater Bill Pulte, the square-headed degenerate try-hard Trump just installed to take Tulsi’s place at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), is to manufacture and/or pretend to find “evidence” of “fraud” in the two 2020 Georgia Senate races and elsewhere. Something, literally anything, to overturn reality and help them steal the midterms, which are shaping up to be mighty embarrassing for them.

MS NOW is reporting that Trump’s White House task force on how to steal elections and get away with it this time is going to start releasing super-secret classified documents that show, well, nothing, but they’re going to yell real loud and say otherwise. Fox News will probably also yell real loud and say otherwise, having learned nothing from all those billions it had to pay out for its election lies last time. This will work on their dumbfuck base that already believes any voting conducted by people who aren’t white supremacist MAGA trash is inherently illegal, but no one else.

They are supposed to be doing that “within weeks,” per MS NOW, and of course, Trump’s mini-me hole-polisher Pulte will be right at the center of it.

Will the revelations include stuff Pulte and Tulsi sniffed off Sidney Powell’s underpants? Maybe!

Will the revelations include any lies told by kidnapped Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, perhaps in exchange for his freedom, about how Venezuela DEFINATIVAMENTE rigged the 2020 election with Italian Jewish Space Lasers made of thermostats and pizza? Uh, we HOPE so.

But whatever Trump announces, we can be sure it’ll be some lying traitor bullshit, that he’s trying to rewrite the history of his humiliating, flaccid-dicked losses and use that to somehow steal the midterms. Any network that carries this live is obviously just doing it because it loves to suck off fascists, and any journalist who is tempted to view this as legitimate should read all the links in this post, as they were written by Wonkette professionals who have been covering the electoral fraud hallucinations that emanate from Donald Trump’s anal glands for years.

Here are some!

Some version of all this is why Trump is going to “address the nation” on Thursday night, like a real president who isn’t loathed by the majority of the population. Again, any network that carries it live is just a ball-washer for fascism and a real fuckin’ idiot.

Before you let this stress you out, though remember what buffoons these people are, and remember how comically every one of these plays backfires in their dumbass faces.

Just mock the shit out of them instead. We sure will.

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