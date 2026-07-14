Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547
4h

Dems should be prepared to give a rebuttal to this. Perhaps have Jon Ossoff do it.

You can’t let something like this, no matter how stupid it is, go unanswered. The rest of the MsM is going to passively give credence to it. They’ll say, “there WERE some irregularities” or that “”Trump voters DO have legitimate concerns over election security.”

Silence is complicity.

Reply
Share
5 replies
jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
5h

Has anyone considered the possibility that DFT stole the election in 2016? Some pretty suspicious shit went down at the last moment.

Reply
Share
6 replies
426 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture