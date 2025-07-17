Wonkette

Lot⁴⁹
3h

Where did Epstein get all his money? We might find out soon.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/17/business/epstein-banks-wyden-trump.html?unlocked_article_code=1.XE8.EkHT.yO5hfqIiTbCr&smid=url-share

And why is it "Ep-steen" rather than "Ep-shtyne" as any good German would pronounce it? We may never find out.

LoathsomeCowboy
3h

Check out this tread and comments: Russian banks, JP Morgan, payments to Eastern European woman....

Senator Ron Wyden

‪@wyden.senate.gov

New bombshell from my investigators on Epstein's sex trafficking operation: the Trump administration has an Epstein file detailing 4,725 wire transfers and almost $1.1 billion flowing through just one of his banks. Hundreds of millions more through others.

Epstein had to pay for all his sex trafficking somehow. Further evidence shows he used Russian banks to process hundreds of millions in payments. Again, this is info in the possession of the Trump administration, but they’re refusing to investigate.

https://bsky.app/profile/wyden.senate.gov/post/3lu67bq4qq22x

