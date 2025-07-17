The Trump Department of Justice fired Maurene Comey from her job as a federal prosecutor yesterday, we are guessing for the hell of it, just maybe because she’s the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, or also just maybe because she was the prosecutor in charge of the child sex trafficking cases against Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell. Look, Donald Trump doesn’t need a reason for doing things. He’s a Mad King, and that’s all the reason you need.

Ms. Comey had been a prosecutor for over a decade in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), and most recently led the team of US attorneys who prosecuted Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs was found not guilty on the more serious charges, but was convicted on two counts of “transportation to engage in prostitution.” As far as we can tell, the firing had nothing to do with that case, whatever Trump’s sympathies for a fellow sex creeper may have been.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department has yet given any explanation for the firing, although The New York Times reports that two people familiar with the firing said the letter informing Comey of her shitcanning “cited Article II of the Constitution, which describes the powers of the president.” That pretty clearly says that Trump fired her on grounds of Because He Can.

Comey’s firing comes as Trump is Big Mad at his own stupid supporters, who are all Big Mad at him and AG Pam Bondi for not delivering all the juicy Epstein Files that were supposed to prove once and for all that Hillary Clinton and George Soros did Benghazi so they could have an everlasting supply of children for their Elite Satanic Child Torture Ring, also chemtrails is in there somewhere.

Trump’s latest attempt to make people forget that he and Jeffrey Epstein were BFFs has involved the repeated, nonsensical claim that everything in the Epstein files — which Trumpworld was certain would send all Democrats to jail forever — was actually made up by Barack Obama, James Comey, and other Democrats to make Donald Trump look bad. As we have noted, that doesn’t make a lot of sense, not that that’s any different from any other nonsense story Trump tells.

So far, Trump hasn’t yet said that he fired Maurene Comey to punish her for helping her dad fabricate the Epstein files, but that’s as likely as anything. Or maybe she had to go because, as Axios mentions, Comey “successfully argued in a court filing last year that the disclosure of investigative records concerning Epstein would likely interfere with Maxwell's appeal.”

See? She’s keeping the truth from the American People, who want the files released, except that the files are fake, which is why Republicans in Congress don’t want them released either, but the really important thing is that everyone needs to just stop talking about Epstein, which is why Epstein’s prosecutor had to be fired, shut up already.

How exactly firing Comey will make people stop talking about Epstein isn’t clear, although the story apparently pleased the Trumpsucking dipshits at Breitbart, which ran three separate stories on it (its own, plus wire service reports from the AP and UPI). Breitbart’s story hilariously credited “Laura Loomer, an investigative journalist,” with taking credit for her own “pressure campaign” for Ms. Comey’s firing, adding that Loomer’s next target is Comey’s husband, Lucas Issacharoff, who Loomer wants shitcanned from the DOJ as well. Then again, that story only mentioned Epstein and Maxwell once, and the Breitbart homepage has nothing on it about Epstein, so mission accomplished? (Then again again, do wingnuts even read Breitbart anymore?)

Politico reports that, in a farewell message to her former colleagues at SDNY, Maurene Comey wrote, invoking the old prosecutor’s motto of operating “without fear or favor”:

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain. Do not let that happen. […] Fear is the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought. Instead of fear, let this moment fuel the fire that already burns at the heart of this place. A fire of righteous indignation at abuses of power. Of commitment to seek justice for victims. Of dedication to truth above all else.”

Sounds like one of those disgruntled ex-employees, all right.

