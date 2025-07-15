Well, well, well! Late last night, seven Republicans on the House Rules Committee said no to an amendment to the GENIUS Act brought by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, which would have mandated the retention and release of all of the government’s Jeffrey Epstein records and evidence within 30 days.

What are these Republicans so afraid of that they won’t even let the full house vote on this? Direct some coffee to the conspiracy-theory part of your brain, and go wild!

Voting against: Republican Reps. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Nicholas Langworthy of New York, Erin Houchin of Indiana, Morgan Griffith of Virginia and Brian Jack and Austin Scott of Georgia.

Whatever are they so scared of, especially if, like Pamela Jo Bondi just said last week, these files do not actually exist? Or if they do exist, and are full of baby-blood drinking elites? Don’t the people have a right to know? Why are Republicans covering this up? Maybe the President should appoint a special counsel to get to the bottom of this!

Before Trump’s frantic story-shifting, we were fairly sure that there were no Epstein Files in a vault somewhere. Because how bad at covering up is he if he didn’t do it during his first term? Trump was president while Epstein was being prosecuted for the second time in 2018. Bill Barr, whose father wrote creepy sci-fi book featuring 15-year-old girls getting raped called “Space Relations,” and also hired Epstein for a teaching job working with teenagers, was head of the DOJ and head of the prison where Epstein died, and where the surveillance cameras and prison employee witnesses conveniently all saw nothing. Alexander Acosta, Trump’s Secretary of Labor in his first term, was before that the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and in 2007 he approved a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in secret, without consulting his more than 30 underage victims, in a move so sleazy and egregious (sleazegregious?) that a federal judge later ruled that it violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, and Acosta resigned when that detail came out. That would seem to cover the covering-up, if the covering up was to be done! But, also, if Trump, Barr and/or Acosta really did make a coverup, then they can never be completely sure that all evidence and witnesses have been buried, can they? Ghislaine Maxwell is still alive.

And then Trump jumping frantically on Saturday to typing that there were files, and they were manufactured by Obama and Hillary, and why didn’t Biden release them, and the way he has been huffing and puffing that everyone should just move on, who really cares about pedophiles anyway, well, that sure does it sound like he knows that there could be more files out there that Acosta and Barr forgot to shred, and Epstein’s dead heart is still beating under Trump’s floorboards!

Trump and every other malignant narcissist’s narrative always follows the same predictable pattern, and it sure has moved from “that didn’t happen” to “if it did it was somebody else’s fault and it was no big deal, and why are you so obsessed? You’re being too sensitive!” in FloJo speed-record-level time.

The whiplash of changing stories is so brain-melting that even the most conspiracy-minded of the Trump camp are starting to have a hard time pretzeling around it. You’ll never guess who said these things:

I just think it’s frankly very grifty to have spent your entire career promoting, even if it weren’t the Epstein thing directly, but the idea that there is this deep state, the idea that there’s this unelected class of, you know, bankers, corporation, countries, intel agencies, blah, blah, blah. And then finally, you have the power to expose it, and either you’re not, because there’s nothing there, in which case it makes you a liar — and I don’t believe that — or you’re ineffective, or you’re compromised.

No one is buying it. No one is dropping it.

Mr. President, yes, we still care about Epstein. Is there a time not to care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room.

A.: Steve Bannon’s protege Natalie Winter, Mike Cernovich, and Roseanne Barr.

Even his daughter-in-law Lara thinks there should be more transparency.

Weird how Trump’s 180’d overnight from an all-powerful man who doesn’t have to follow what any stinking judge says to someone who “can’t” release records, he just can’t.

Anyway, cynical Sammys and Sandras out there are sure that Trump cultists will find a way to pretzel their brains into making Donald Trump, Epstein’s best friend of more than a decade, blameless for breaking his promise to them. At the least they’ll pull a Charlie Kirk and pronounce that they have decided to trust Dear Leader in all matters. Like a Doomsday cult constantly pushing out the date for the end of the world, many brains in a state of cognitive dissonance strain to stay there, like a losing gambler doubling down.

Most of them probably will!

But the more time goes by between the first cracks in the facade and the cult getting a cogent message about what to think and repeat to one another, the more the cracks of doubt spread. People do get out of cults, and that is how. And he’s not making it any easier for them to justify their mental gymnastics. After all, it was Dear Leader himself who taught them all to seek conspiracies everywhere and had been pumping Epstein as the poster peen for the Elite Globalist Cabal. If he is going to take their favorite story away he needs to replace it with something else, or placate them somehow. Demanding that they just move on is a hard bleach shot for even the very stupidest to swallow.

And he knows it, as a whelp of the National Enquirer and reality television. He knows what the people want, and can’t get enough of.

Give us dirty laundry!

What will the Epstein narrative be next? We shall see!

