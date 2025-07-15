Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

If we've gotta live in a stupid police state, at least bring back the squadron sartorial splendor of Crockett and Tubbs, say I. Then again, I wore neon spandex during that era, I'm probably regrettably biased.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
4h

"there were files, and they were manufactured by Obama and Hillary"

You scared, bro? You sound scared...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
545 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture