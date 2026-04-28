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Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Went fishing today and actually hooked a rainbow trout, started to reel it in and it flopped out of the water and off my hook. The only fish left in that pond are the smart ones! But it was still fun.

AND cat stuff of course:

Harry and his Q-Tip.

A cat can make anything into a toy.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-250624085?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Pliny the Younger's avatar
Pliny the Younger
4h

Sorry I haven't posted much lately. Having a girlfriend is such a distraction! Anyway, today is my 75th birthday, and I thought I'd post something about how things have changed since I was a wee lad.

https://substack.com/@plinytheyounger131364/note/c-250516597

I could have gone on and on, but this is enough of a TL;DR as it is.

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