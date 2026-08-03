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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

"And less than one percent of that year’s fatal accidents caused by truckers."

It's fine for Dok to minimize truck accidents but I know otherwise.

Just last week I saw two cheese trucks run into each other!

De brie was everywhere.

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majorfathead's avatar
majorfathead
2h

If it weren't for stolen ideas this chode would have none at all. Im happy for the vets, im tired of the chud in chief.

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