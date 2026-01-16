Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
1hEdited

Benito Mussolini awarded himself various honors, including the Order of the Roman Eagle, an agricultural prize, medals commemorating various Fascist events, and bestowed a law doctorate on himself from Makerere University.

I don't know what brought this to mind this morning.

Reply
Share
12 replies
EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
1h

She's a right winger. Why did the Nobel committee think this right wing bint was interested in "democracy?"

What a bunch of maroons. Or complicit right-wing assholes.

Reply
Share
8 replies
379 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture