Cincinnatus
1h

"If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you.” ― Lyndon B. Johnson

“The salient fact of American politics is that there are fifty to seventy million voters each of whom will volunteer to live, with his family, in a cardboard box under an overpass, and cook sparrows on an old curtain rod, if someone would only guarantee that the black, gay, Hispanic, liberal, whatever, in the next box over doesn’t even have a curtain rod, or a sparrow to put on it.”- attributed to Davis X Machina, at Balloon Juice.

“When you’re accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.” (Origin unknown)

A.J.
1h

I have a real dilemma y'all. My union just asked me to show up to my government job on overtime tomorrow so that staffing doesn't look shit, because our MAGA secretary of ______ is showing up to the building for a press tour. The job I'm currently not being paid to do. I think this is a crazy ask, and am currently a no. What say you all?

