On Sunday, US District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, told the administration for the second time that it could not activate the National Guard in Portland, Oregon. Not Oregon’s National Guard, and not any other state’s in Oregon either, not in a house, not with a mouse, because the regime’s assessment of Portland as a war-torn hellhole is “not tethered in reality.” And in a Monday hearing on if the feds should stay TF out of Illinois, another judge, April Perry, strongly cautioned the regime to hold off on that, too, to give her and everybody else time to read the 500-page filing the DOJ had just dumped on them all.

So what did Trump and his people do? Why, called up the National Guard in Illinois and sent the Texas National Guard there too, anyway! Can’t wait to hear what legal justifications DOJ lawyers come up with in court, since it’s been such a mystery that Pam Bondi won’t even tell Congress what it is, though she hinted that one ingredient is LOVE.

And Donald Trump huffed that he might just use the Insurrection Act to send troops to Portland anyway. Soulless husk Stephen Miller got on the TV, too, and he mutter-gurgled about PLENARY AUTHORITY, AKA Trump’s right to do whatever the hell he wants, until his brain glitched out. (Wait, what does “plenary power” mean? Uh oh, is Stephen Miller saying the quiet part loud again?)

Why do so many conservatives keep doing that? Mitch McConnell, Fox News’s Camryn Kinsey, John Kennedy, remember that?

So weird how it keeps happening. Anyway, Trump also pounded on his shitty website that Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Chicago mayor Brian Johnson ought to be in JAIL for not protecting ICE agents from unarmed protesters.

Like perhaps from this Presbyterian minister, the Rev. David Black, who got ICE so mad by praying for their hellbound souls that they shot him in the eye with a pepper ball. Did somebody say Christianity under attack? Black is suing, along with other protesters and journalists who appear to have been purposefully aimed for and shot at by federal agents with gas and projectiles.

Chicago police have tried to protect everybody, and for their trouble they’ve been screamed at and insulted by ICE goons, and gotten sprayed in the face with military-grade tear gas. The Broadview police chief has also accused ICE of endangering public safety by calling in fake 911 calls. It’s like government by masked Pepe troll.

Governor Pritzker is not having this fascist malarkey.

Yeah, the people zip-tying naked children in the middle of the night, after busting into their families’ homes in masks, with no identification or warrants, are not THE GOOD GUYS.

DHS Nazi Barbie Kristi Noem paid a visit to Portland on Tuesday, where she met with the governor and local police chief and surveyed the war-torn streets. Look at all that violence!

Whoops, no, that was January 6. All Kristi Noem saw was the questioning eyes of a man in a chicken suit.

At some point in Portland, Noem reported yesterday, she met the girlfriend of the FOUNDER OF ANTIFA.

A post shared by @roguednc

How war-torn is Portland? Citizens have turned the area outside the local ICE facility into a nightly dance party, and even after sadistic agents piped gas up its cloaca for a laugh, the inflatable frog kept on dancing, and returned the next night with more inflatable friends.

The protesters have even been picking up their trash, too unlike, say, certain mourners who were in the news recently.

Wednesday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said she had a direct talk with Noem, and asked her to tell her agents that if they don’t start no shit there shan’t be any, but in nice governor language. Maybe Tina Kotek is that girlfriend of the founder of Antifa Noem says she met?

She looks like she could be, she is Trump’s worst nightmare already, a woman with no facelift or fillers who doesn’t give one shit about his approval. But anyway, eventually Noem battled her way out of Portland — practically Fallujah! — and made it to her private jet.

And so the war against America’s citizens continues on, because, as Trump told his Antifa roundtable on Wednesday, beautiful Black women in MAGA hats have been begging him to do it, probably with tears in their eyes.

So go ahead, Trump, do it! INSURRECTION ACT everybody because blah blah crime, and see how it goes! While he’s at it, why doesn’t he just EXECUTIVE ORDER all his enemies into prison, or skip that step too and send Seal Team Six to shoot anybody he doesn’t like, the way the Supreme Court told him he was allowed to do? Why go through all of the rigamarole? DICTATOR DAY ONE is who the people voted for, after all! Let John Roberts and the Supreme Court Six try to explain to America why all that’s just fine and American as apple pie. What kind of pussy war even is this?

Pritzker is wondering too. What’s wrong, Trump? Too chicken?

Buk buk buk! But it’s only been nine months. Give him time, and maybe some midterm ballot boxes that need seizing.

