So, yesterday afternoon, Biden-appointed federal District Judge April Perry said she would not block activation of 300 Illinois National Guard troops, or the deployment of 400 Texas National Guard troops to Chicago, like the state of Illinois is suing for her to do. Not yet, anyway, because DOJ lawyers slammed her docket with a fatberg of a 500-page filing, as is Trump’s custom, and also government attorney Jean Lin said that the Guard troops were not due to start arriving in Illinois until this afternoon at the latest.

Those 500 pages of response have not been posted yet, but we can imagine that it is 498 of how Trump is the most powerful and handsome man to ever live, who won the past three elections in a landslide, and most definitely does not have a small penis, and thus, ergo, QED, should get to do whatever he wants, the Supreme Court told him so, states’ rights be danged.

But Illinois’s filing is quite a read, a 69-page histoire du l’boner de Trump to make WAR on Chicago, from posting his AI self as Lt. Kilgore in front of Chicago’s flaming skyline, tagged “Chipocalypse Now” (did he not like the cadence of Chicapalypse?), and his squealing to troops last week at the generals’ He-Man No Fat Chicks Convention about how they should use the city for a training ground because it’s all “radical-left Democrats,” and the way Trump’s masked goons have already been making citizens more unsafe and hurting the state’s tax and tourism revenue.

Whatever justification was in Trump’s filing in response, in court Judge Perry sounded REAL SKEPTICAL. She said she was “very troubled” by the Justice Department’s attorneys’ inability to answer any of her questions about where the guardsmen would be deploying and what exactly they’d be doing, and advised, “If I were the federal government, I’d strongly urge holding off [activating troops] until Thursday,” though she added, it is “up to them.” And she sided with Christopher Wells from the Illinois attorney general’s office, agreeing that the Trump administration’s request for a whole week to respond to the lawsuit was “ridiculous” given “they have been planning this for months.”

She concluded by telling Wells that she hoped between now and Thursday, when another hearing is scheduled, that there will be none of the “nonsense you’re worried about.”

Don’t we all! The Trump DOJ and nonsense, those things never go together!

Meanwhile, the world’s most powerful malignant narcissist raged that he plans to just INSURRECTION ACT to get his way anyway, no matter what the courts say.

“I’d do it if it was necessary. […] If I had to enact it, I’d do that. If people were being killed and courts were holding us up, or governors, or mayors were holding us up. Sure, I’d do that.”

Those MAGAbichos are SO hot for a civil war.

And there’s sure already been a whole lot of nonsense, from the ghastly (warrantless!) military raid on an entire apartment building last week with agents zip-tying children and putting them in a moving van while ransacking their families’ homes, to the shooting on Saturday of Miramar Martinez, and arrest of Martinez and one Anthony Ruiz, incidents that DHS immediately told a completely different story about than the circulating video, police officers, fire department, or the DOJ lawyers did in court.

The regime has been waging war against journalists, and some are suing ICE for using extreme force against them, including shooting rubber bullets, pepper balls, and chemical agents at them and even into a news vehicles on purpose while journalists try to cover protests at the Broadview ICE detention facility. Safety first!

And nonsense, you want some more nonsense? The police chief of Broadview, Thomas Mills, said that ICE agents have been impeding law enforcement by making fake 911 calls, including one where they claimed someone was tampering with a gate at the ICE detention facility. But DUH, everybody has cameras everywhere now, and when police got to the facility all they found was two people, a CBS News Chicago photographer who was filming the exterior of the building with a CBS security guard by his side, and that the incident never happened. And he claims there were others.

Mills also said that ICE agents had also been targeting police officers, verbally abusing and tear-gassing them (BACK THE BLUE!) while officers have been bravely putting themselves in between citizens and federal agents to try to keep everybody safe. And EMTs and firefighters have also gotten gassed while caught in the middle and trying to help people.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters Monday that 27 of his police officers were hit by tear gas that had been deployed by federal immigration agents Saturday on the city’s South Side. “They did not have the equipment to fight off chemical agents, and they were affected by it.”

Because yeah, Chicago police are not equipped to have bottomless canisters of military-grade gas sprayed at dozens of them on a daily basis for weeks on end, and journalists aren’t either.

Also local officials said they have opened investigations into two hit-and-run incidents involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian, as well as a criminal damage to property for the pepper ball fired into CBS News Chicago reporter Asal Rezaei’s van on Sunday. Safe!

Meanwhile, ICE has been whining that the local police are not doing enough to defend THEM from the mean protestors. The gall.

Guess we are obliged to state the obvious here: The governor, local mayors and police haven’t asked for federal help fighting crime. Illinois so much doesn’t want help fighting crime that they are suing not to have this help. Not only are the feds not working in partnership with local authorities, they refuse to even speak to them, much less share what their plans are. Crime is down, in Chicago and all over the country, to the lowest levels in decades, and there is no EMERGENCY in Chicago. Federal troops are not trained or tasked with fighting crime. They can protect federal property, and aren’t supposed to arrest criminals, though they can hold them until local authorities arrive if they catch someone in the act.

And federal agents sure as shit aren’t supposed to be shooting people first, or at all, with anything, except in self-defense. Reckon the agent who got out of his car to shoot Miramar Martinez instead of driving away is going to have to take his gaiter off in court and answer some questions!

It’s all awful.

Governor JB Pritzker says Trump is doing this for an “unspoken reason.”

But seems he’s been quite clear he is doing this to target his political rivals. He’s not exactly been subtle about it. Why be coy?

Last word to Father Michael Pfleger:

Stay safe, Chicago! And keep filming!

