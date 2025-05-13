Wonkette

This Woman Votes
7h

Oh Steve Witkoff, you leathery golf-cart goblin, it’s giving Junior Varsity Benedict Arnold, but with worse optics and even worse opsec. You flew into Moscow four times with no translator, no staff, no strategy, just you, your emoji keyboard, and whatever sloshes around in your skull when you try to remember how a handshake works. Your diplomatic credential is "owns polo shirts with too many American flags on them," and your contribution to peace talks is apparently grunting across the table while Putin’s cronies clone your phone and swap kompromat over espresso.

You’re not a “Special Envoy,” you’re a loyalty test with legs. Trump needed someone so dumb and sycophantic he’d agree to walk into a Russian intelligence meeting with fewer protections than a Craigslist date. Mission accomplished, comrade.

Let’s be real, Putin doesn’t even need kompromat anymore. He’s got Witkoff. A dude whose entire foreign policy education consists of watching Rocky IV and thinking Ivan Drago was misunderstood.

This isn’t diplomacy. It’s a wet fart masquerading as a ceasefire. And the only thing “negotiated” here is the final price for selling out Ukraine while selling Trump a flattering painting and a janky mining contract.

But sure. Tell us more, Steve, about how the Russians really respect Trump. Especially when they’re muttering in Russian that you’re the useful idiot who came gift-wrapped in MAGA merch.

6h

Schumer just announced he's placing a hold on *all* of Mad Lord Yam's DOJ nominees over the Qatar jet issue.

