While Donald Trump was busy getting ratioed on Truth Social over the Epstein Files and booed at the Club World Cup final and JD Vance was “bravely” surviving the woke thugs of Disneyland in the garbage dump war zone of California, their administration stooges weren’t having any better time on the Sunday shows.

Shtop Taking Tom Homan’sh Wordsh Out Of Contexsht!

Tom Homan, Trump’s “Border Czar,” and what would happen if a sentient police abuse complaint wished upon a star to become a real person, appeared on this week’s CNN’s “State Of The Union.”

Two of the Trump Border Gestapo’s Twitter accounts had whined about a report from Axios about ICE’s racial profiling:

On CNN, Homan tried to walk back his recent defense of racial profiling, after a judge said you can’t just violate people’s Fourth Amendment rights indiscriminately.

DANA BASH: Let's talk about that reasonable suspicion and what it actually means on the ground when it comes to ICE detaining people. […] What about an individual's physical appearance would give immigration agents — quote — "reasonable suspicion" that they might be in the U.S. illegally?



HOMAN: Well, first of all, let me be clear. Physical description can't be the sole factor to give you reasonable suspicion. As I said in that interview, it's articulable facts, with an “s.” So appearance can be just one. For instance, if someone has an MS-13 tattoo on their face, that may be one factor to add to other factors to raise reasonable suspicion.

So, Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad would be a suspect?

It was a terrible performance, but not criminally so. Barely.

Homan then took umbrage at people assuming ICE uses race or racial stereotypes to target people, because here’s why:

HOMAN: I want to be clear about that again, because my words were taken out of context.

Yeah, we can’t imagine how people are so confused by what Tom Homan clearly said.

Homan July 11, 2025, on Fox News, slurring and squelching his words with his weird gross mouth:

“They [ICE] got through the observation […] of articulable facts based on their [suspected undocumented people] location, their occupation, their physical appearance, their actions. Like, like, a uniformed border patrol agent walks up to them at for instance a Home Depot …”

Yes, oh boy, everybody sure is talking Tom Homan “out of context” by quoting the exact words that slipped out of this creep’s disgusting underbite. Yep.

Heck Of A Job, Noemy!

While Homan was defending his brownshirts on CNN, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on NBC’s “Meet The Press” lying about the unnecessary delay in FEMA's response to the flooding in Texas.

Host Kristen Welker asked Noem about multiple news outlets reporting that officials within her agency have told them that her newly implemented policy that every grant over $100,000 must be personally approved by Noem led to a slower deployment of FEMA resources. She lied:

NOEM: You know, those claims are absolutely false.

But Welker pushed back with facts that Noem couldn’t just wish away.

WELKER: [T]he New York Times is reporting that thousands of calls from flood victims to FEMA call centers went unanswered in the middle of this ongoing disaster because you didn't renew contracts to keep call center staff in place until nearly one week after the floods. Why did it take so long to extend those contracts? NOEM: It's just false. Those contracts were in place. […] No employees were off of work. Every one of them was answering calls. So false reporting, fake news. […] WELKER: Just to be very clear, on July 7, 15.9 percent of calls were answered. I mean, does that concern you, that only 15 percent of calls were answered? These were people in a desperate state. FEMA often, the first call that they make, only 15 percent were answered on July 7, several days after the floods.

Noem continued to feign outrage at being called out on her incompetence, even on “Fox News Sunday.”

She’s full of shit, and everybody knows it.

Trump’s Latest Fascist Shakedown Tax On Americans (By Which We Mean His Newest Tariffs)

We conclude with White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett on ABC’s “This Week.”

The perpetually smug, smirking fuckmook was asked by host Jonathan Karl to explain the new 50 percent tariff Donald Trump says he’s imposing on Brazil.

KARL: The U.S. hasn't had a trade deficit with Brazil since 2007. I mean, almost two decades. So why, why, why are we putting a punishing 50 percent tariff on Brazil? HASSETT: Well, bottom line is the president has been very frustrated with negotiations with Brazil and also with the actions of Brazil. In the end, though, you know, we're trying to put America first.

Karl wasn’t buying this bullshit, mainly because Hassett’s boss told everyone the real reason our government is imposing these tariffs on Brazil.

KARL: I don't understand how you're saying it's about America, because the president has made it quite clear that what he's upset about is how the Brazilian Supreme Court has handled the criminal case involving former President Bolsonaro. […] Can you explain to me, […] on what authority does the president have to impose tariffs on a country because he doesn't like what that country's judicial system is handling a specific case?

Hassett tried to claim it was for “national security”, but Karl pushed back in a rare feat of journalism on the Sunday shows.

KARL: So, how is it a national security threat that, you know, how Brazil is handling a criminal case against this former president? HASSETT: Well, that's not the only thing. That's not the only thing. I mean … KARL: So, what is it? I mean, I've asked what it is. I mean, it seems that that's what President Trump's talking about. He's talking about his anger and his frustration. He's been quite candid about it with the Bolsonaro case.

Trump levying a tax on Americans’ coffee to defend a fascist being held accountable for their actions is the most on-brand thing.

Have a week.

