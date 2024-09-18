We don’t often do this, just copy down a Donald Trump answer and call it a post. But remember a couple weeks ago when Trump answered a question about “child care” and the New York Times and others said Trump had given an answer about “child care,” when in reality had he said “Person Woman Man Grief Bacon” for two solid minutes and then farted his hand and smelled on it?

After that, an extended conversation on the media “sanewashing Trump” ensued.

Last night, Trump did a town hall with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in Flint, Michigan, we guess because that’s an important gubernatorial duty for Sanders, the governor of Arkansas.

NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted the transcript to Trump’s answer to a question about “bring down grocery and food prices.”

Let’s take a closer look:

QUESTION: How are you going to bring down the cost of food and groceries? TRUMP: So we have to start always with energy. Always. I don't want to be boring about it but there's no bigger subject. It covers everything. If you make donuts, if you make cars, whatever you make, energy's a big deal. And we're gonna get that it's my ambition to get your energy bill within 12 months down 50 percent. If I can do that we've done a hell of a job. 5-0. Not 15, 50. Interest rates are going to follow. And actually they're going to follow for another reason. The economy is now not good. And interest rates — you'll see, they'll do the rate cut and all the political stuff tomorrow. Will he do half a point, will he do a quarter of a point. But the reason is because the economy's not good. Otherwise you wouldn't be able to do it. But we're gonna get interest rates down. And we gotta work with our farmers. Our farmers are being decimated right now. They're being absolutely, absolutely decimated. And one of the reasons is we allow a lot of farm product into our country. We're gonna have to be a little bit like other countries. We're not gonna allow so much come we're gonna let our farmers go to work. And I don't know if you remember. I love the farmers. Because I had many meetings as president. I had this gorgeous room with this beautiful table that seats about 35 people. And I was with the farmers. Usually everybody wants something. They all want subsidy. But I was with the farmers. And I think you might've been there actually Sarah. I said look, we're gonna get you such a beautiful subsidy, meaning I'm gonna do things. And one of the people raised his hand, 'Sir, honestly, we don't want a subsidy.' That's the first time that's ever happened to me! Everyone wants — they want money, they want to build windmills, we want money for these windmills, ay-yai-yai. Anyway. But you know what? It was amazing. He said, almost tears in his eyes, they were getting decimated. 'We don't want a subsidy. We just want a fair level playing field.' And I said nobody's ever said that. And I have many industries, they do all different things. It's probably the most dramatic I've ever seen. He didn't want anything. All he wanted was to be able to compete fairly. And the problem we have is other countries, they treat us very badly in that way, also. They really are. And sometimes the worst countries are our so-called allies. I say so-called because in many ways they're not allies at all. They take advantage of us. They really take advantage. But we're gonna do with the farmers, we're gonna do what we have to do with the farmers, we're gonna put our farmers and do you remember the expression? When I was negotiating with China, China said well we're not gonna deal with this. Because they never had anybody to negotiate. They did whatever they want. They just took us, like, for a bunch of suckers. But I told the farmers it's gonna be very good negotiators, you're gonna suffer for six months and then they're gonna fold. And that's exactly what happened... So interest rates, energy and common sense.

The question, again, was “how to get grocery and food prices down.” Instead we got an extended sir story with farmers, replete with tears in their eyes, and Trump complaining about windmills some more. The rest is just babbling.

We’d say something like “Sanewash that, New York Times,” but we are sure their political journalism department is already busy turning it into an Emily Dickinson poem and deciding which reporter is assigned to marvel at it.

Hey, at least Grandpa Treason knows farmers are where the food comes from!

Since Trump’s answer about food and groceries was so laser-focused on energy prices, here is Trump bragging at the same event about how “we have Bagram in Alaska.” You know, for drilling. “They say it might be bigger than all of Saudi Arabia, I got it approved, nobody could get it done, Ronald Reagan couldn’t get it done, in their first week, they terminated it.”

They terminated Bagram, in Alaska, he said.

Bagram is an Air Force Base in Afghanistan. It is not as big as Saudi Arabia.

Trump is probably talking about ANWR, which sounds nothing like “Bagram.”

It is not as big as Saudi Arabia.

They don’t say it might be bigger than Saudi Arabia, because it isn’t.

In another answer, Trump babbled about how he’s going to put a 200 percent tariff on cars made in Chinese factories in Mexico. The Associated Press does a good job of explaining here that there are no Chinese auto plants in Mexico.

So not only does Dementia McGillicuddy not understand how tariffs work, he’s hallucinating imaginary Chinese car factories. The Trump campaign even tweeted that clip, like it wasn’t absolutely humiliating.

Sure, MAGA. Keep telling the American people they can’t see Trump’s age-related senility racing at him like an 18-wheeler. Tell them their eyes are lying to them.

You betcha.

