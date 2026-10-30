Holed up in his White House bunker and getting more paranoid by the day, United States President Donald Trump has apparently started to go into major meltdown about the looming midterms and how absolutely god-awful just about every single poll is looking for Republicans.

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Washington DC is just brimming over with misery ahead of an anticipated flushing out, as it were, of MAGA in the November elections. As a result, Trump’s staff is reportedly scrambling to keep him happy, by waving an endless stream of AI-generated videos, positive press releases, and other shiny objects in front of his face to distract him from any negative news.

[Trump aide Natalie] Harp, for one, has moved into a private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office, while [Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill] Pulte has redirected his attention toward creating artificial intelligence–generated images and mock posters for the president’s social media feeds. Trump is primarily consuming “fawning press coverage, disparaging clips about his perceived enemies, and helpings of flattering photos and ‘AI slop,’ as one official put it,” the Times reported.

Hahahaha! Now that’s what I call a real good time, for me! I hope they’re all fucking miserable. They deserve it!

Earlier this month, Associated Press had a story all about Pulte and what he was up to before he became Donald Trump’s Personal Keys Jingler and Boots Licker. He’s been a failson his whole life, literally.

He accused his grandfather’s widow of insider trading. He was allegedly the driving force behind a website trashing an aunt as a “fake Christian.” And he publicly blasted another relative as “a fat slob,” “weirdo” and “grifter,” according to court records from a bitter legal feud pursued by Pulte that ensnared PulteGroup, the multibillion-dollar homebuilding giant his grandfather founded. […] Pulte grew up in Florida and attended a private high school before enrolling at Northwestern University. When he lost the race for student body president in 2009, he quipped to The Daily Northwestern newspaper: “I guess I can go back to running my helicopter business.”

See, he’s also used to being a political loser!

Trump’s staff is also blowing off warnings that Trump is no longer the Racism Wizard he once was, having killed off much of his fan base during his first administration without having much of a backup plan for shoring up sagging polling numbers (among other things), or maybe they thought this couldn’t possibly happen?

A person close to the White House political operation who was granted anonymity to describe the strategy said that Mr. Trump’s advisers were aware of the concerns that his presence in critical states could hurt G.O.P. candidates. But they have largely discounted them, believing, as Mr. Trump does, that he should be the centerpiece of this election cycle, the person added. Multiple advisers say the strategy is simple: Focus on red states and juice turnout.

I completely support this plan. I think they should keep it up. Get out there and campaign, Mister Trump! Double down. Always double down!

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