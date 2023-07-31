Donald Trump is easily the stupidest man on the planet, and one of the most amoral, a person who cannot conceive of a world where rules apply to him, or where he should not be allowed to simply grab whatever he wants and make it his. (Grab them by the presidency, grab them by the … you know. )

So of course he cannot stop himself from going back to visit the scenes of his crimes and even maybe trying to repeat them if possible.

This time, Donald Trump would like Joe Biden to do him a favor, though, and he’s using Ukraine as the bargaining chip. It’s a bit different from how he did it when he was trying to force Ukraine to help him steal the 2020 election, of course, which led to his first impeachment. He doesn’t have the presidency, and he can’t illegally withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for fake announcements from Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they are investigating fake Ukrainian crimes committed by Hunter Biden. (Though you absolutely know he would illegally withhold aid, even as his BFFs in Russia are blowing Ukrainian babies to pieces.)

This time he wants to hurt Ukraine unless Joe Biden does what he wants, which is to, we guess, make up fake evidence against himself and give it to Republicans in Congress.

Trump calls for conditioning Ukraine aid on congressional Biden probes

That’s the headline.

He’s not president, so he’s just demanding the dumbasses in Congress do his dirty work and refuse military aid to Ukraine — which again, is literally currently the unprovoked victim in a genocidal war being waged by the most worthless nation on the globe AKA the one Trump loves the most — unless Joe Biden hands over the evidence on Joe Biden. (Which is imaginary and exists only in his brain, much like how that moron truly believed/still believes Ukraine has secret DNC servers buried in its backyard.)

He said it at a rally in Pennsylvania:

“Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional shipment of our depleted weapons stockpiles … to Ukraine until the FBI, DOJ and IRS hand over every scrap of evidence they have on the Biden Crime Family’s corrupt business dealings,” Trump said at the rally. He added that any Republican lawmakers who didn’t join the effort should face primary challenges, a tactic he used last year to unseat Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

And if they don’t have any, make some up!

NO QUID PRO QUO! NO QUID PRO QUO! YOU ARE THE QUID PRO QUO!

We say “make some up,” because when Trump was committing the crimes for which he was impeached the first time, it was extremely clear he did not care whether there actually was evidence against Joe Biden or Hunter Biden to be found in Ukraine. The “deliverable” he was incessantly demanding was an announcement during a CNN interview by Zelenskyy that Ukraine was investigating the Bidens. He couldn’t have cared less about the substance. This was about extorting Ukraine into helping him steal the election, in exchange for protection from the virulent rogue nation that had already invaded and was occupying it in part.

Now he wants his Republican anti-American insurgents in Congress to condition aid to Ukraine while it’s under the bombardment of full-on war on the Biden administration playing along with all its bizarre investigations into Hunter Biden’s penis.

Ammar Moussa, spox for the DNC, is quoted in the Washington Post:

“Just like when he was impeached, Trump is using aid to Ukraine to play politics, which only serves to benefit one person: Vladimir Putin. MAGA Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy are echoing Trump’s baseless attacks, floating a political impeachment, and wasting taxpayer dollars instead of working with President Biden on actually delivering lower costs, more jobs, and safer communities for the American people.”

It’s so fucking tiresome at this point.

WaPo reports that at the same rally, Trump again promised that if he manages to beg/borrow/steal his way into a second term, he will appoint a prosecutor specifically to investigate the Bidens, which is what real weaponization looks like.

The sooner he is locked under a prison, the better.

Keep ‘em comin’, Jack Smith!

