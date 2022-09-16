Yesterday morning, there was a tweet from noted wrong person Hugh Hewitt, about the exciting exclusive interview he had done with Donald Trump.



“Former President Trump told me this AM that everything he took to Mar-A-Lago was declassified, and that he has done nothing wrong in connection with alternative slates of electors and cannot be indicted as a result. Audio and transcript will post soon.” — Hugh Hewitt (@Hugh Hewitt) 1663247108

There's a thing to take at face value right there!

And we thought, “Boy, if Hugh Hewitt is taking that at face value and tweeting it out like it's a normal thing to say, considering Hugh Hewitt's record for being right about things and knowing things — and especially how amazingly good he is at predictions — Trump is liable to receive the death penalty by Christmas.” If you're so stupid you believe that Trump really declassified the state secrets he stole and took to Mar-a-Lago, and you're so stupid you don't believe there was anything wrong with Trumpworld's plan to create fake slates of electors to overthrow a free and fair election ...

Hugh Hewitt is not a smart guy, and he is not good at this, that's what we are saying.

Anyway, the interview came out, and therein Trump said ( again ) that he just didn't know what "America" (he meant his pig-smell supporters) would do if he was indicted.

Former president Donald Trump warned that if he were indicted on a charge of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, there would be “problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.”



Trump, speaking Thursday to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, added, “I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

"The people." Again, he doesn't mean "America." America would laugh its ass off and cheer in the streets with the rest of the world and then we'd go to Hardee's and nobody would take our phone in the drive-thru. So many people would have sex that day. Random firework shows would happen. It would literally be one of the top five days in American history in the last 50 years or so.

He means the grunting freaks who love him. And we should take him seriously, since he's already incited one domestic terrorist attack against America.

But speaking of, don't say he's inciting! He's not inciting, he's just saying!

Hewitt, who is also a contributing columnist for The Washington Post,

To its enduring shame.

then noted that critics would describe the comment as inciting violence, and he asked Trump to respond to the claim. “That’s not inciting — I’m just saying what my opinion is. I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it,” Trump said.

As evidence for what we were saying above about how stupid Hugh Hewitt is. Trump can play cute all he fucking wants. Comments like this come off as clear messages to the worst people in America, just like when he told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" and also a bunch of other things he's said over the years to white nationalist extremists.

When pressed by Hewitt, Trump said he thought there would be “big problems, big problems.”

Yep dude, we hear you, WE BETCHA.

We're hearing this more and more lately. Lindsey Graham said similar shit recently, about how there would be "riots in the streets" if Trump faced consequences. Trump quickly shared that on his little Truth Social platform. Tucker said similar shit recently, talking about how it could get "very bad, fast." They are just saying! It's like they're all putting on their slutty outfits and getting ready to make the videos for their cover version of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." Hahaha, you are now imagining Lindsey and Tucker and Trump making ribald music videos together, and you have thrown up your breakfast.

Trump also babbled in the interview, as he has done several times lately, that even if he's indicted, that's totally fine, because he can still run for president.

“It would not take you out of the arena,” Hewitt said, trying to clarify the former president’s position. Trump replied, “It would not.”

Fine, run for president from prison, knock yourself out, buddy.

If you want to read all the other dumb shit Trump said, and that Hugh Hewitt lapped up like a cocker spaniel — we really like the part where Hewitt totally believed Trump when he said he declassified all his stolen documents and that Kash Patel saw him do it — hit the transcript.

Don't blame us if it makes you stupider, though, you were the one who clicked on a link to Hugh Hewitt's website.

