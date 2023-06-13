One common reaction to Donald Trump's indictment and impending arraignment and imprisonment in Guantanamo among Republican MAGA types has been "HILLARY DID A CLASSIFIED! AND JOE BIDEN DID A CLASSIFIED! ALSO, DOING A CLASSIFIED ISN'T BAD IF IT'S TRUMP!" Or something like that, all their screaming sounds the same after a while.

But another amusing reaction is the wailing about "WHERE'S MITCH MCCONNELL?" And the answer, as always, is he is not coming to help you . McConnell is an evil motherfucker, but he's smart, and he ain't going down with that loser ship. After Trump's indictment in Manhattan, McConnell, who had just come back from recovering after a fall, said, “I may have hit my head, but I didn’t hit it that hard,” and "Good try," when asked to comment. He didn't goddamn care.

And from the sounds of it, a bunch of Republican senators might not either.

The House of Representatives is full of the stupidest Republican elected officials, and some of them are making Civil War sounds — Andy Biggs and Clay Higgins have been particularly egregious examples. Pretty much all of them are throwing whatever shit at the wall they can find to run interference for Trump. (Jim Jordan's defenses of Trump have been particularly tortured, even for a slow-witted coach such as he. Meanwhile, Kevin McCarthy may indeed not understand how bathroom doors work.)

But among a lot of the senators who actually matter, it's super tepid.

Here's John Thune, who is the next most powerful Republican in the Senate after McConnell, who is still shutting his yap as far as we can see:

“You’re talking about national security secrets, classified information and a very detailed indictment,” he said.



He added, “The president, as he should be under our system, will be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and I think it’ll be a very high burden of proof for the Justice Department, for the special prosecutor to make his case.”

LOL okeydoke. Obviously it should be a high burden of proof, but we somehow feel fairly confident in Special Counsel Jack Smith's ability to prove that Donald Trump is a criminal whose every breath endangers national security.

Thune agreed, though, that there are "serious allegations" in the indictment. He also said "Oh yeah" when asked if Smith's case was stronger than Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's. We guess he feels he needs to pretend for some reason that the crimes in that case weren't proven back before Michael Cohen did prison time for them.

Donald Trump Knew Exactly What The Hell He Was Doing.

Michael Cohen, You Are GUILTY! GO THE FUCK TO JAIL (WITH PAUL MANAFORT)!

John Cornyn from Texas said "It's not good." He added that, from an electoral perspective, “I think his unwillingness to appeal to voters beyond his base makes it unlikely that he could win a general election."

Lisa Murkowski voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment after he incited a terrorist attack against the homeland to overthrow the government and preserve power — Christ, that sentence is never not amazing — and she ain't into this either:

“The charges in this case are quite serious and cannot be casually dismissed,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said in a statement. “Mishandling classified documents is a federal crime because it can expose national secrets, as well as the sources and methods they were obtained through.” [...]



“I don’t think that it is good for the Republican Party to have a nominee and …. the frontrunner under a series of indictments,” she said.

What's the opposite of good? Not good? We'll mark down Murkowski and Cornyn both as "not good."

Everybody knows MIttens Romney probably wouldn't piss on Trump if he was on fire, so we don't know if it's even worth including his remarks here, but oh hey what the hell, Mittens, SAY ENTIRE PARAGRAPHS ABOUT HOW MUCH YOU HATE THAT GUY:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said the “allegations are serious and, if proven, would be consistent with his other actions offensive to the national interest, such as withholding defensive weapons from Ukraine for political reasons and failing to defend the Capitol from violent attack and insurrection,” referring to incidents that led to Trump getting twice impeached.

He felt the need to point out all the reasons Trump had been impeached, since he actually voted to convict in both, even if only on one count in the first.

Romney expressed exasperation over the situation Monday.



“I’m increasingly angry as I think about it. The country is going to go through angst and turmoil and that could have been avoided if President Trump would have just turned the documents in when he was asked to do so. All he had to do when the subpoena came was give the documents back and he wouldn’t have been indicted and the country wouldn’t have gone through what it’s going through. This was entirely avoidable if he just turned in the documents. Why didn’t he?” he said.

Because he's an anti-American criminal who's a clear and present danger to national security, but we'll let Jack Smith prove that.

Joni Ernst pretended she's too stupid to understand the differences between the classified documents in Biden's possession, the handful of email chains on Hillary Clinton's server that had little "(c)" markings, and Donald Trump's active espionage. Why? Probably because all her voters are too stupid to read and understand the differences. So she belched out some line about "it seems there’s two systems of justice here: one for President Trump and one for everybody else that has had classified documents," yadda yadda, fuck you, Joni Ernst. (She also said she wanted to talk about "Roast and Ride, and how wonderful it was!" It is some Iowa bullshit she does.)

TRUMP AND JOE BIDEN BOTH STOLE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS AND TOOK THEM TO MAR-A-LAGO! (Except Joe Biden)

Why Hillary Clinton Will Not Rot In Jail For Aggravated Emailing: Your Ultimate #Emails Wonksplainer

Tim Scott, who wants us to believe he is also running for the Republican nomination and not just hoping for a Cabinet position in Trump's next administration, made similarly dipshitty remarks, saying that while it is a "serious case with serious allegations," there was a "double standard" and "You can't protect Democrats while targeting and hunting Republicans." LOL shut up, you fucking idiot.

Roger Wicker from Mississippi was late for a meeting when he was asked. “I’m late for this meeting and I’m just going to run to the meeting,” he said. Reporters wanted to hear from him, since he's the ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee. But he was late to the meeting.

To be sure, there are some real moron Republican senators, who sound more like House members right now than members of the esteemed upper body. We'll talk about them another time, or never.

But why are all these senators somewhere on the spectrum between merely paying lip service to Republican talking points, and outright saying that guy can go fuck himself?

“They want him to go away, so they wouldn’t be very upset if this is the thing that finally takes him out,” a former Senate Republican aide said about the Senate Republican leaders’ silence on Trump’s indictment.

Oh. Haha.

For once, we hope all those Republican senators get their wish.

But, like, timed extremely painfully for the 2024 election, just to really rub in that America is not putting up with this shit from MAGA trash ever again .

