Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

I just want to find 4 goals.

Trump's next phone call to Infantino.

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
3h

By the way did Trump return the Stock Exchange opening bell or is he gonna keep it in the White Power House?

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