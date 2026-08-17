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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
3h

Glad Obama killed Osama bin Laden before Trump could become best friends with him

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
3hEdited

I once again have to ask, what would a Putin appointed Russian agent do anything differently than Trump has?

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