Here’s some news we actually technically knew, though it didn’t leave much of a splash at the time, because we’re used to Donald Trump being an unhinged, insane, violent pig with tiny hands and big revenge fantasies. It’s news that’s newly relevant, now that Trump’s lawyers are arguing, quite literally, that Trump should be able to assassinate his political rivals with complete immunity as president, as long as Congress doesn’t impeach and convict him for it. And it’s news that’s been newly confirmed by a new public source.

Maybe THIS time people will pay attention, and this’ll be the thing that sinks Trump. Ha ha! (No.)

Remember that time Trump literally wanted to assassinate the leaker who told the world how he was hiding in the White House bunker from protesters? Let us refresh you!

Picture it, May 2020. Donald Trump was so scared of all the people protesting outside the White House, but he didn’t want America to know that, because he’s always trying to hide what a sweaty fucking coward baby he is. This was just before his highly orchestrated photo op, when he grabbed the nearest Bible and marched across the street to the church for a declaration of fascist force, while the authorities attacked American citizens (including a priest!) with tear gas and flash grenades.

Reportedly, Trump did that at least partially because his thin-skinned feelings were hurt that America had been calling him a #BunkerBitch the entire week, after the Secret Service rushed him downstairs to the White House bunker so he could hide and shiver while they tried to find a Thunder Shirt that would fit him.

Trump was humiliated the story leaked, just devastated. He started pathetically lying and saying he only went down to the White House bunker for an inspection, just a routine thing the Secret Service took him away from his other presidential duties (LMAO) to do. So at that point he wasn’t #BunkerBitch anymore, he was #InspectorBunkerBitch.

A year later, news came out in Michael Bender’s (not Wolff’s) book that Trump was so upset by that leak that he wanted the leaker assassinated. (Surely would have been an official duty of the president, eh, Trump lawyers? Protecting his own fragile feelings and ego?)

And Trump huffed and he puffed and he raged and he bitched and he cried, to military leaders, law enforcement leaders and White House staff, that "Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason! They should be executed!"

Bless his heart. He was obsessed with this for days, demanding Mark Meadows find the leaker he wanted executed.

Now, during the week where Trump’s lawyers argued that would have been fine, former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin re-confirmed the story on “The View,” which is where she works:

During a discussion on The View Wednesday about Trump's appearance at his presidential immunity hearing earlier this week in D.C., Farah Griffin said of her former boss, "In a meeting I was in in the Oval Office with a dozen other staffers, [Trump] said an aide should be executed for leaking something negative about him."

She was telling the story precisely because of this week’s news. She was putting it in context of what she saw.

"The problem with Trump is this isn't super outside the realm of possibility that we would be in a scenario like that," she explained. She claimed, "He's a man who, when he was told his VP [Mike Pence] had to be evacuated from the Capitol for his own safety, he said basically, 'So what?' He said he deserved it when there were 'Hang Mike Pence' signs. He alluded [that] General [Mark] Milley should be executed." Farah Griffin concluded, "This is a man who will push every boundary that's out there."

Now he wants to steal the presidency again so he can exact revenge on those he believes have slighted him. Is there any reason to believe he wouldn’t try to order, say, Joe Biden’s assassination? He sucks the very air Vladimir Putin’s dick glides through, you know he’d love to do something like that.

Back when we first learned of Trump’s desire to assassinate the person who leaked the #BunkerBitch story that caused the whole world to make fun of him (again) for an entire weekend, Wonkette wrote:

We mean, that's terrifying, because he really is a great big orange Hitler with tiny hands, and we must do everything we can to make sure he never gets near power ever again, but hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Poor guy was having so many feelings that week! He was like the Johnson & Johnson baby before it got the No More Tears shampoo.

Amazing how our assessment of the man has never had to be amended.

Never let it be said that Wonkette dropped the ball in both 1) understanding the threat of Trump and also 2) mercilessly mocking the shit out of him at every opportunity.

[The Messenger]

BIG OLD BOX OF PREVIOUSLY!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?