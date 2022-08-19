Less than two years ago, Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani turned the lives of two anonymous election workers in Georgia upside down. To support their idiotic theory that an election Joe Biden won by eight million votes had been stolen, Trump's supporters took innocuous footage of Wandrea' Arshaye "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby "Lady Ruby" Freeman doing their jobs and accused them of counting suitcases of fraudulent ballots. The women faced years of harassment and death threats and fear for their safety to this day.

So of course, now that Trump is cornered, he's threatening to do it again.

“You still have the surveillance tape, is that correct?" Sean Hannity asked Tuesday, alluding to security camera footage of the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago the week before. "Will you — are you allowed to share that with the country?”

“Absolutely, Sean, at the right time,” Eric Trump replied.

Let's go out on a limb here and guess that if the video actually showed FBI agents planting evidence or bugs at the president's Palm Beach garbage palace, it would be playing on loop at Fox 24/7. But the supposed smoking gun evidence in Georgia didn't show Moss and Freeman doing anything wrong, and the GOP still managed to splice it into something that could be weaponized against them in support of the Big Lie. Safe bet that "the right time" for Trumpworld to release that surveillance footage is when they've managed to slice and dice it to make it look like something nefarious was going on. Because these supposed law and order, back the blue patriots won't hesitate to paint a target on the back of local FBI agents doing their jobs if they think it will help them for the duration of a single news cycle.

Here's Trump's lawyer Alina Habba on Newsmax making the case for doxxing FBI agents.

“"What do you expect is going to happen?" -- Trump lawyer Alina Habba indicates Trump plans to release raw footage of FBI agents searching his home, possibly allowing people to identify them” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1660865191

"I would love to see what I saw from those cameras," she said, giggling along with host Rob Schmitt at former FBI agent Peter Strzok's worries about endangering law enforcement agents by putting their faces on social media.

"So you can't see the affidavit, and of course you can't see what they were doing in the raid," Schmitt sneered. "Love transparency in this government."

"We don't want you to see their identities either, because we don't want you to know who did that," Habba meangirled. "Well, if you're doing it as an agent, I'm not sure that you should have that right. FBI agents, undercover agents, that's one thing. But if you go into a president's home, an ex-president's home, what do you expect is going to happen?"

Why, yes, this is the very same lawyer who promised "mayhem" if the FBI made the "monstrous mistake" of indicting her client.

“Trump’s attorney asked about Trump getting criminally charged: “That would cause so much mayhem. That would be a monstrous mistake.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1660602561

She made those comments Monday, which was four days after an armed man was killed in a shootout with police outside an FBI field office in Cincinnati, after posting on Trump's Truth Social platform, “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I." It was two days after US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart's synagogue had to cancel its Beach Shabbat services due to antisemitic threats of violence from Trump's supporters.

And not for nothing, but when the court released the warrant, it did so with names of the FBI agents blacked out. Thanks to Breitbart, which released the document unredacted after getting it direct from the Trump campaign, those agents and their families faced threats and harassment. Which Habba knows — or would know if she consumed any actual media, instead of camping out in the green room at Newsmax waiting for her next hit. (Seriously, that woman has been on Newsmax every day this week.)

Yes, we do understand that FBI agents aren't vulnerable to doxxing in same way that Shaye Moss and her mother are. But they still have families and careers, and it's still wrong.

By the by, we're working from the assumption here that said footage actually exists . As a threshold matter, all we have to go on is the word of Trump's people. And well ... take it away, CNN :

"I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his family — they probably had a better view than I did. Because they had the CCTV, they were able to watch," Bobb told the right-wing network Real America's Voice last Thursday. Days later, Bobb told right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren she had misunderstood the situation and wasn't aware of who saw the surveillance footage -- live or taped.

This is your Your Wonkette, staring directly into the camera, remembering the time that Trump said he'd taped his interaction with FBI Director James Comey. Lordy!

CNN says the former president's entourage is divided on the wisdom of publishing the footage. Those opposed point to the sheer volume of documents removed as a bad visual which reinforces the gravity of the claims against him.

"It's one thing to read a bunch of numbers on an inventory list, it's another to see law enforcement agents actually carrying a dozen-plus boxes out of President Trump's home knowing they probably contain sensitive documents," a source told the network. "I don't see how that helps him."

But Steve Bannon, who understands that they don't have to release the whole video, just highly edited snippets, told CNN that the tape will "Red-Pill the Nation," with another supporter agreeing that it will "drive the base fucking bananas."

In summary and in conclusion, these people are garbage. And the unsubtle threat, particularly by a lawyer, to sic Trump's supporters on FBI agents, less than two years after their mob sacked the Capitol, is fucking filthy.

[ CNN ]

