Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly - Yep it's me's avatar
Holly - Yep it's me
5h

And with that piece of fucking shit-assed news I'm closing my computer and doing chores because chores will help me work off the boil my blood has come to. Fuck these fucking misogynistic fucks.

JFC. Bye guys. See ya later. I have work to do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Holly - Yep it's me's avatar
Holly - Yep it's me
4h

Hi guys. I'm back. I did my chores and I'm much calmer now. HOWEVER! After I finished my outdoor chores and came back into the cabin who do you think came back into the yard? That's right my Wonks the FUCKING BEAR! There's no birdfeeder out there, but he found the seed from the feeder he managed to drag out to the tree line earlier. He's a healthy fuck that's for sure.

https://substack.com/profile/317512196-holly-yep-its-me/note/c-121730667

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
375 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture