Andrew Tate and Paul Ingrassia, from Instagram

Time to add another greasy mug to your deck of Republican playing cards!

It’s Trump’s latest pick for head of the Office of Special Counsel, one Paul Ingrassia.

He’s an awkward and mid white man, with the vibe of somebody who saves his toenail clippings in a jar, and is wildly unqualified for his job. He’s got a right-wing podcast, and ties to John Eastman and Kyle Rittenhouse, of course. He openly supports white nationalism, salivated online for Trump to declare martial law after he lost in 2020, and argued that Holocaust deniers Nick Fuentes and Ye should have their X accounts restored.

But, he is much more, extra even by, like, Ed Martin standards. In his extremely brief career, this wad of hair gel was also on legal teams for January 6ers, Andrew Tate, and NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere. And he especially loves Tate. Until a few days ago, a picture of Ingrassia and Tate was pinned to the top of his Insta.

The full caption:

Andrew Tate is an extraordinary human being – not only in terms of sheer physical prowess, though he is that in spades, but perhaps even more impressively, he is sharp as a tack and has the willpower and spirit to match.



He is the embodiment of the ancient ideal of excellence: to seek perfection of mind, body, and spirit – an ideal that is radically at odds with our grotesquely decadent society, which values security and mediocrity over human excellence among men.



It is for this reason that he and his brother have become public enemies number one and two in the eyes of the Matrix, the deep state, and the satanic elite that attempt to systematically program and oppress all men from womb-to-tomb – a form of communism that not even Karl Marx, in his wildest dreams, could have imagined.



It is because he and TateTheTalisman pose such a threat that the global elites have targeted and attempted to scapegoat them: the global elites want to kowtow any man of honor and worth whose spirit has not been completely extinguished into silence.



The McBrideLawNYC legal team is working around the clock to obliterate the Matrix narrative about the Tate brothers as human traffickers and shine the light of truth on them for the world.



We will prevail, because we have the truth on our side – and the truth will always set the world free from the shackles of deception.



The Tate brothers provide an opportunity for a better future – one that inspires, rather than degrades, men: and one that can offer a dying West some hope for renewal, if only we reject the Matrix’s lies and heed their call to strive for greatness.

Well, my, that’s special.

And there’s more, because of course there is. Meidas News has helpfully compiled some of his despicable social media posts, with such opinions as that the descendants of slaves should compensate the descendants of slaveowners, that “exceptional white men are not only the builders of Western civilization, but are the ones most capable of appreciating the fruits of our heritage,” defense of flying the Confederate flag, and that “Israel/Palestine” is “another pysop” like “covid/vaccine,” Ukraine, and BLM.

Woof. Welp, Trump has no need to pretend to distance himself from such views any more! Trump has re-posted his “Truths” at least eight times, and moaned in a speech that Ingrassia should win a Pulitzer for an article he wrote about how Jack Smith was doing Double Jeopardy.

Like so many of the administration’s nominees before him, Ingrassia is a product of the right-wing poop chute, though his splash has been extra fast. He went to Fordham University, joined the young Republicans, and got his start writing for The Daily Caller and the Gateway Pundit, then during COVID started a podcast with his sister Olivia, called Right on Point, where they ranted about the “Chinese Coronavirus” and interviewed fellow right-wing propaganda-blasters like Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens.

Ingrassia graduated from Cornell Law in 2022, not a typo, just three years ago! But his writings and rantings caught the eyes and ears of senior fellows at the Claremont Institute, and immediately after law school he got one fellowship, and then another. Claremont Institute, of course, is not to be confused with, or associated with, the Claremont Colleges in any way, or the opulent spa in Berkeley. It is a “think tank” that appropriated the colleges’ name and earns its keep from its billionaire donors by brainstorming histrionic doomsday fairy tales and far-fetched law interpretations that’re too out-there for even the Federalist Society, to justify a dictatorship. Short version, the US is a collapsed heck-hole, and the only hope to save “Western civilization” is a “red Caesar,” an authoritarian with a post-Constitutional rule.

And Trump would like that too!

Claremont Institute’s most senior fellow is, of course, January 6 spokesmodel John Eastman, who is also the founder and director of Claremont’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence and Quasi-Legal Monkeyshines. You know, that leather-fedora-wearing nut job who “think-tanked” those not actually at all legal legal theories that led up to January 6, what with the fake electors, stopping the electoral count and haranguing Mike Pence night and day for weeks to do “one more relatively minor violation” of the law so could Trump do a coup. And then he got disbarred! And disbanked! And doing debegging for money!

But his thinkytanking goes on; his institute has also groomed such fine minds as Jack Pobosciec, Laura Ingraham, Ben Shapiro, and Mark Levin, to peddle a dark vision of a parched country thirsting for an overlord to ride to the rescue. As Claremont fellow Michael Anton put it,

Illegitimacy. Crime. Massive, expensive, intrusive, out-of-control government. Politically correct McCarthyism. Ever-higher taxes and ever-deteriorating services and infrastructure. Inability to win wars against tribal, sub-Third-World foes. A disastrously awful educational system that churns out kids who don’t know anything and, at the primary and secondary levels, can’t (or won’t) discipline disruptive punks, and at the higher levels saddles students with six figure debts for the privilege. And so on and drearily on.

VERY dreary. In another essay he concludes that the US peaked in 1965, with subheads including “The universities have become evil,” “Our economy is fake,” “The people are corrupt,” and “Our civilization has lost the will to live.”

Conclusion: “Who cares if productivity numbers tick down, or if our already somnambulant GDP sinks a bit further into its pillow? Nearly all the gains of the last 20 years have accrued to the junta anyway. It would, at this point, be better for the nation to divide up more equitably a slightly smaller pie.”

Which all sounds simply scrumptious to the billionaires who own the pie factory and resent that the government taxes it and inspects it for child bakers and rat droppings.

Anyway, after his stint at doomsday finishing school, Ingrassia, which is Italian for “get fat,” built up his skinny resume. So skinny it fits in one screenshot!

After his fellowships Ingrassia did 16 months of lawyering, including six months clerking at the Kasowitz firm (which has represented Trump since his bankrupt-casino days), on a team representing the Tate brothers, and then 10 months at the McBride law firm, which represented January 6 “GULAG” defendants like Richard “Bigo” Barnett, Ryan Nichols, and “witness” Ali Alexander, and prior to January 6, appeals for Keith Raniere. Then Ingrassia served as director of communications at the National Constitutional Law Union, which was set up by a lawyer for members of the Proud Boys and Kyle Rittenhouse, and worked with loon L Lin Wood to raise $2 million for Rittenhouse’s bail.

All those connections started coming together! With the return of Dear Leader Putschy Paul rose in government faster than backed-up sewage in an ICE facility. He got a job as White House liaison to the DOJ in January, and then a job as White House liaison to the DHS in February, along the way posting stuff on his Substack that Trump enjoyed re-Truthing.

And now, come May, he is in charge of THE government ethics office, which provides protections to whistleblowers, and enforces the Hatch Act.

LOL, it won’t be doing any of that, that is the whole point! Trump wants everybody to know exactly what kind of “ethics” to expect.

Hot corruption, get your hot corruption here!

Will the Senate confirm this mockery of a nominee? Place your bets!

