Well, it was bound to happen after the events of this weekend. Donald Trump, who we are genuinely glad is doing well, is now a uniter, not a divider, and his Republican National Convention speech has necessarily changed to reflect the new status quo.

This however means his original speech — a “humdinger” by all accounts we’ve heard and we’ve only heard one and it’s right here — has been tossed aside.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” he said, “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches” aimed mostly at the policies of President Joe Biden. “Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”

Humdingers: out.

Unity: in.

Talking as he boarded his plane in Bedminster, New Jersey, for Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention starts Monday and lasts through Thursday, Trump said his speech will meet the moment that history demands. “It is a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance.”

‘Kay.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” he said.

Excellent.

Should we make some kind of messianic complex bingo card drinking game, or … ?

Please advise.

[Washington Examiner]

