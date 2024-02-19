Greetings and also salutations, Wonkers, here’s what we talked about on Presidents’ Day.

It was some tabs:

And it was the next chapter of the Wonkette serialized novel The Split!

You want an update on those NRA grifters?

And SPEAKING OF GRIFTERS, Liz picked out her favorite parts of the Trump NY ruling.

Lindsey Graham now pretending he doesn’t know how NATO works, because Trump told him to pretend that.

So that crazy bigot North Carolina lieutenant governor who wants to be the governor? Still a crazy bigot.

Few more below this shiny box!

Those trucker protesters, the ones who are going to deny New York City all its loads? Bless their hearts.

Tim Scott was almost as pathetic as Lindsey Graham on the Sunday shows.

Meet the WEIRDEST CANADIAN FAMILY ever of all time, the ones who have fled to Russia with their large brood of offspring. Hilarity, it is in the process of ensuing!

And finally, if you think you can imagine how bugfuck this here MAGA AI cartoon is, well, you thunk wrong.

Good stories, back in action tomorrow! Love you bye!

