The Truckers for Trump are at it again — which is kind of bananas when you consider how badly his policies affected their industry and ability to make money. This time, they are planning to refuse to accept jobs that take them to New York City, in protest of Trump being found guilty of “falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and conspiracy to falsify business records,” ordered to pay $355 million and barred from doing business in the state for the next three years.

In a now-deleted video that went viral over the weekend, a fella calling himself “Chicago Ray” announced that he had spoken to about ten other truckers who plan to start refusing loads going into New York City on Monday.

"I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City” he said. “But I’ll tell you what — you fuck around and find out. We’re tired of you motherfucking leftists fucking with Trump! You know, motherfuckers are starting to get tired of this shit!"

“Chicago Ray” later deleted the video, he said, because his grandson saw it on Tiktok, though it seems unlikely that his grandson was previously unaware that he is a raging asshole.

Several other truckers followed suit, including this absolute nut who seemed positively giddy over the prospect of New Yorkers starving to death, telling them “Y’all better respect Trump’s gangsta, and y’all better respect that MAGA crowd.” Oh yeah, that is for sure definitely going to happen.

NoDoz is a hell of a drug.

Trump, unsurprisingly, was also quite delighted by this news and shared “Chicago Ray’s” video approvingly.

“Such an honor to have so many Great Patriots on the side of FREEDOM!” he wrote on his own social network, Truth Social, which does not appear to be functioning any better than it was the last time I checked. “Joe Biden’s Unfair and Dangerous Weaponization of Law Enforcement is a serious threat to Democracy. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

What I would like to know is what exactly their end goal is here. What is it that they want to see happen? Do they want the judge to say, “Oh, wow, didn’t realize people felt so importantly about this, guess he didn’t do any fraud after all!?” Because that is just definitely not how things work, nor how they should work. Similarly, a legislator could not pass a law exempting one particular person from all prosecution, forever and ever and also retroactively.

As someone who has spent no small amount of time arguing for justice for the wrongly convicted, generally the way this is supposed to go is that you have to present evidence for the person’s innocence. However, scrolling through the #BoycottNYC tag on any social media posts, you will find that none of these people is putting forth an argument that Trump is actually innocent of the charges against him, simply that it was unfair of him to be prosecuted for them to begin with. Indeed, I don’t think they even know what he was charged with or why or anything about the case other than seeing it as a way to punish him and them.

The same goes for the GoFundMe that millionaire Scientologists Elena and Grant Cardone got together to help Trump pay the $355 million fine. On the page for the fundraiser, Elena Cardone more or less just argues that it should have been okay for him to lie about how much money he had in order to secure loans because he “never missed a payment,” and that prosecuting him for this fraud is mean and unfair. So far it has raised $455,000, which is both a lot and nowhere near enough.

She wrote:

The fact that a business owner did a loan with a bank, never defaulted, nor missed a payment, pays back the loan with interest and caused no financial damage to anyone, yet, the government overreaches and slaps a business owner with a $355M ruling should terrify all business owners and entrepreneurs. Is this Government seizing assets? Seeking financial ruin? This is more than a legal fund; it's a call to all businesses owners and entrepreneurs to rally in defense of all businesses and for man who has never hesitated to stand in defense of us. This fundraiser, therefore, is not merely about raising the “ruling” amount. It's about making a stand. It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for championing the values that make America great, he does not stand alone. We stand with him, shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend, and fight back against a system that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our republic.

Yes, surely throwing piles of their money at a fundraiser everyone is going to forget about in a week is a great way to “take a stand” against … who? Us? Civil judges?

I guess maybe they could fight for a law to make business fraud legal. That’s really the only thing that makes sense.

I almost feel badly for these people, being taken in by this fool, sacrificing jobs and money for him, probably sacrificing their Social Security checks for a fundraiser for someone with way more money than they have, that isn’t even going to be enough to cover the interest on the judgment, all because they’re operating under the delusion that he “fights” for them.

Good luck with that, motherfuckers!

