Whatever that senile bastard loser Donald Trump is doing, it doesn’t appear to be working or campaigning. He has nothing on his schedule until Friday night.

We don’t know if he watched yesterday’s pitch-perfect, standing-room-only rally in Philly for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, but if he did, we imagine it exacerbated whatever mental health crisis he appeared to be having in the afternoon.

For evidence of that, let’s look at the extended fugue state fear fantasy Trump babble-splooted onto his Truth Social platform yesterday afternoon, as he pleaded with the universe to please let him run against Joe Biden again. But it wasn’t just that. He was coping so hard he was imagining a world where Kamala Harris isn’t currently kicking his ass because everybody loves her and wants her to kick his ass until he can’t see straight.

It was pathetic, and if your father was talking like this, you’d drop him off at an amusement park and drive away really fast and never come back.

We’ll parse below.

What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden,

Nope.

the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN

“Unconstitutionally” LOL. Amazing that he spelled “stolen” correctly, though.

from him by Kamabla,

“Kamabla.” Literally nobody knows. For a man who’s an expert at coming up with functionally illiterate nicknames that really aren’t creative (he doesn’t know many words), he’s slipping a lot.

A reporter tried:

So the brain atrophies at Mar-a-Lago are contagious.

Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left,

“Barrack.” Just the stupidest person ever born. God must be so ashamed.

CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination,

Oh here comes the crying, shivering, pantshitting, desperately coping fantasy. He’s dreaming of Joe Biden crashing the DNC — he’ll be there on Monday night, it’s all going to be about him — and saving him from Kamala Harris, who is dick-kicking him in the face repeatedly, currently.

beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE.

LOL.

He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

Cool, he’s deteriorated so much mentally and emotionally (there is no spirtually and physically he’s been a bloated corpse for decades) that he’s writing fan-fiction about Joe Biden. In his fantasy Joe Biden hates Kamala Harris — and fears her — as much as Trump does.

Bless his heart.

So this is what Trump is doing this week, while his campaign fully slips away from him. Not how we’d be spending our days if we were running for president for the sole purpose of escaping prison, but far be it from us to show up at Trump HQ and start slapping dicks out of mouths.

