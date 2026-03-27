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Alpaca22's avatar
Alpaca22
8h

MeidasTouch Network

1h

Meidas+

NEWS: FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email has been hacked by Iran-linked group Handala Hack, DOJ says.

The group released personal photos and documents after claiming it breached the FBI, warning its security was “nothing more than a joke.”

https://substack.com/@meidastouch/note/c-234159749

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
8h

If I ever run across any money with anything about him on it it's being defaced and put back into circulation. Maybe blown up or shot up like the right likes to do.

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