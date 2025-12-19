Evita Trump at the Kennedy Center

Blessed news from Dear Leader! For He has come forth from atop his royal commode to bring us joyful news, namely that the board he installed at the Kennedy Center for the sole purpose of licking his cock and not forgetting about the balls has voted to “rename” the Kennedy Center as the Trump-Kennedy Center.

What a joyful surprise! They didn’t forget about the balls! (Trump was on the call, to be clear, fulfilling his presidential duty of making sure they remembered not to forget about the balls.)

Nazi Fillers Barbie made the announcement of the glorious surprise on Twitter:

So much bullshit from one 28-year-old woman married to her granddad.

They did not vote “unanimously.” In fact, they muted the voices of people opposed, like Rep. Joyce Beatty, who helpfully clarified that fact for the benefit of fucking liars. By “unanimously,” they must mean only the asslickers Trump himself was allowed to add to the board. Donald Trump has run the Kennedy Center into the ground, and no human of quality or real artistic talent ever wants to set foot in it ever again. Oh look at that helpful community note for Princess Lies A Lot! It says that actually the ball-sucking board Trump installed didn’t “rename” fuck about shit, since that facility is named by congressional statute, and Congress didn’t “rename” fuck about shit.

So that’ll be fine. As soon as God sees fit to rocket that stupid son of a bitch into an eternal hell, it will be just the millionth thing on the list to be changed back/restored, probably on the same day they’re taking down Grandpa’s White House Home Depot Golden Dementia Crafts.

The board that didn’t forget about the balls is an absolute joke, and some of the least artistically valuable humans God ever shat out. Lee Greenwood, Maria Bartiromo, Pam Bondi, Dan Scavino, Laura Ingraham, Usha Vance, Susie Wiles, Howard Nutlick’s wife, and so forth. Lotta people who think Phantom of the Opera is a real opera, in other words. Hey, just like basic bitch Donald Trump does!

Because the Kennedy Center is run by people who think Phantom is a real opera, and also that Paula Abdul is, like, better than any classical dancer!

In other words, trash.

Because they are trash, they have already made this change to the formerly esteemed center’s website:

And the trash at the White House, who also think Phantom is real opera, posted the new logo:

Did Trump draw those pubes on there? No way to know! But again, it’s not real. The Kennedy Center is a memorial to President John F. Kennedy, a beloved figure who was assassinated during his time in office. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is a universally loathed shitbag who allegedly got nicked on the ear just before the election. They’re not on the same level of humanity.

The name, per Congress, is the “John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”

Members of the Kennedy family reacted to the latest desecration from the man who reacted to the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner by saying Rob died of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Maria Shriver:

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy:

Kerry Kennedy:

In other words, the real JFK would spit in all of MAGA’s faces and tell the White House mess staff to shit in Trump’s ketchup bottles, and everyone knows it.

But that gets at the reason he does shit like this. The Kennedy name — with the exception of RFK Jr. — holds a certain esteem, elegance, grace, class and social standing that trashass Trump has never achieved, cannot achieve, could not ever achieve. He doesn’t have what it takes, and also the Kennedy family — with the exception of RFK Jr. — is an attractive lot.

Trump, meanwhile, is an ugly boy from Queens who doesn’t come from a good family.

So he has to steal it.

So much of the story of Trump is his desperate desire to be accepted by real people of class, by New York society, by people of artistic talent, by people with normal-sized hands. This is more of that.

And as we’ve been discussing, it’s also about how Trump is addled with dementia and the asslickers who surround him are doing everything they can to help him hospice in place. Part of that is that he’s got this extremely shitty aging theater queen musical taste, the kind that happens when Roy Cohn is your gay father, the kind that loves Phantom, loves Cats, loves Les Miz, just real pathetic mothball-smelling 150-year-old white great-grandma shit.

(And to be clear, in isolation, loving Les Miz is not a bad thing! But put in a mosaic with a man whose favorite song is “Y.M.C.A.” and who does a jerking-two-dicks-at-once dance whenever it comes on, it’s different.)

So this is … well, remember during the campaign when Trump fell into a fugue state for 39 minutes onstage and swayed to every piece of shit song on his Mar-a-Lago playlist, which is obviously also his hospice playlist?

This is that. Trump’s handpicked “Don’t Forget About The Balls” league voted to put Grandpa’s dementia playlist on, and to put his name on the Kennedy Center.

It will be removed at the first opportunity.

We’ll let Gavin Newsom have the last word:

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?